10 personal finance heroes you really need to meet

If they can do it, so can you

If our readers have taught us anything, it’s that nothing is impossible. All you need is motivation and a plan. Here are 10 amazing people we’ve talked to throughout the years who have acheived great things with their money—whether it’s finding a way of saving $5,000 a year, tucking away 90% of their income or travelling the world on next to nothing. Most are everyday Canadians, but you might recognize a face or two. Flip through the gallery to meet these inspirational folks.