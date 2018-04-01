Where to Buy Real Estate Now
The MoneySense Where to Buy Now report gives you hard numbers to help guide the biggest financial decision most of Canadians make in their lives: Buying a home. Check out our ranking of Canada’s 35 major urban centres to see how their real estate prospects compare to Brantford, this year’s pick for the best city to buy property. Or dive deep into our ranking of 2,244 neighbourhoods in eight of Canada’s largest cities based on three criteria: Value, momentum and expert insight.
Whether you’re looking for a cabin in rural Ottawa, an income property in Guelph or a home near the ocean in Vancouver, you’ll find a ranking to help you make the best possible choice.
Why Brantford, Ontario is The Best Place to Buy Now
We ranked 35 cities and 2,244 neighbourhoods to find out where to buy your next home
Neighbourhood Rankings by City:
Toronto
The big city’s market is volatile but a meltdown is unlikely
Vancouver
New Westminster and Port Moody real estate still have the edge on value
Calgary
Aspen Woods may be Calgary’s best-kept real estate secret
Montreal
Realtors still see upside in neighbourhoods on and nearby Montreal Island
Ottawa
Top neighbourhoods in Ottawa are far from city centre
Edmonton
Realtors’ favourite neighbourhoods in Edmonton both start with a ‘W’
Winnipeg
Biggest real estate challenge in Winnipeg is lack of homes for sale
Hamilton
Ottawa Street is the consensus hot neighbourhood pick for real estate in Hamilton