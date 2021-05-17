What are the costs and funding options for fertility treatments?

The primary treatment options for infertility are intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

IUI is a type of artificial insemination whereby sperm from a partner or donor is inserted into a patient’s uterus during ovulation. The cost may range from $2,000 to $4,000. Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick all provide some government financial support.

While there are no eligibility requirements or limits on provincially-funded treatment in Ontario, the out-of-pocket cost for drugs may be about $1,000 per cycle.

Manitoba offers a Fertility Treatment Tax Credit of up to $8,000 for residents, which can be applied to treatments and related medication. The credit can also be applied against any costs not covered by private or group health care plans.

In Quebec, there is a Tax Credit for the Treatment of Infertility that can be as much as $16,000.

Aspiring parents in New Brunswick can get up to $5,000 as a one-time grant from the Special Assistance Fund for Infertility. These provincial funds can be used for IUI or IVF.

In Ontario, patients under age 43 can get one provincially funded in-vitro fertilization treatment cycle, or two if acting as a surrogate and carrying a baby for someone else. Fertility drugs are not covered and may cost about $5,000 per cycle.

IVF costs can range from $10,000 to $20,000 per cycle, including drug costs. Although a single cycle of IVF may prove successful, many patients need to do multiple cycles, particularly if they begin fertility treatment at a later age.