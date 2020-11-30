I often talk to clients about estate planning, and sometimes those discussions involve planning for a meeting with a lawyer. Here are a few ideas to fuel your own discussions.

If you have young kids

The math I like to bring people through is meant to help them to understand the value of their estate. This is generally calculated as:

Value of estate = (assets + insurance) – (debt + income tax + estate costs)

Real estate values are so high in some cities that estate values have risen considerably, even for middle class families. However, insurance is also a big consideration. Life insurance is relatively affordable at a young age, and many young people are well insured against the risk of death, even if they are not well insured against other risks.

In the case of a couple, in the unlikely event they both died, their life insurance alone could be well over a million dollars without considering their other assets. This potential double life insurance scenario (if both parents died) could leave a sizable estate for surviving children. These funds would generally be held in trust, used to provide for their needs while they are minors, and then distributed at some point after the children have become adults.

The big question is: How much estate is too much?

In other words, if you died and left behind children, should the whole estate be split between your kids? Although the likelihood of both parents dying while they have young children is low, you should write your will based on what you would want to happen if you both died tomorrow.

If an estate’s value, including insurance, could be a lot of money, consider whether your will should include other beneficiaries like extended family, friends or charities in addition to your children.