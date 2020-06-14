Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Q. I am torn about making a key financial decision in my life. First, a little about myself. I worked for about seven years (actually, six years and 360 days) as a teacher in the Arctic. I resigned this year and have returned to the “south.”

Now, I have about a year to decide whether I cash out my federal public service pension plan or transfer the holdings into an annuity (about $93,000) and RRSP (about $71,500).

I have consulted with a financial planner at one of the large banks, who has made a seemingly convincing argument in favour of transferring the entire pension amount out. But I am well aware that I don’t know enough to be able to ask the right questions and make an informed decision. I am also aware the bank will benefit from my investment, as will my financial planner.

Can you give me some good advice on what I should do at this important juncture in my financial life?

–Kathy

A. I recently wrote an article on making the decision to keep your pension or take the cash, and you can read it here. But, in addition to offering the advice in that article I’d like to address other key parts of your query. For instance, you wrote: “I don’t know enough to ask all of the right questions.”

Kathy, here are a few questions to ask yourself, as well as your last employer:

Confirm when your pension income will start, the amount, and if it is indexed—meaning, will it increase with the rate of inflation. If you were to commute your pension, how much of it would go to a Locked-In Retirement Account (LIRA) and how much will be taxable to you? If you have the RRSP contribution room, you will be able to move the taxable portion to your RRSP, so you need to confirm how much RRSP contribution room you have. If you take a new teaching position down “south,” are you able to combine the pension from your previous employment with a new pension? You have almost a year to figure this one out, so there is no rush. What is your life expectancy? If you have a health issue, it probably makes sense to commute your pension. Are you a conservative investor? (I will touch on this further down.) Do you want to leave an estate? A pension stops when you stop, and if you take the commuted value there may be money available to leave to loved ones. Will you have other retirement income sources that will cover your basic lifestyle expenses in retirement? If so, then your lifestyle may suggest you commute your pension so you have access to more money in the earlier stages of your retirement.

When you visit your financial planner, he or she will likely do a comparison between your pension income and the income that could be generated from the commuted value. Ask your advisor to model this for you, and make sure you understand the model and assumptions used before making your decision.

To start the modelling process, ask your planner to show you the rate of return your investments need to earn to match your pension income, based on a specific life expectancy. Experiment with different life expectancies.