A. Congratulations, Cynthia: You currently have all the education and credentials you need to open a financial planning practice right now, in Ontario. The most important thing for your success is to pick a business name that exudes confidence, experience, and trustworthiness. Something really attractive to unsuspecting clients.

Forgive my sarcastic sense of humour, but the sad truth of it is that while a few organizations, such as The Financial Planning Association of Canada (FPAC) and Money Coaches Canada, uphold specific standards, in Ontario and most other provinces, anybody can call themselves a financial planner, a money coach, or almost any other variation. (Quebec is an exception.)

But I’m getting ahead of myself. You’ve asked about how you can get started in the financial planning industry. And the answer depends on which of the following main pillars of financial planning gets you excited:

cashflow

debt management

wealth management

insurance and estate planning

a combination of two or more of the above

Although regulatory requirements in most provinces permit you to provide financial advice or coaching with no education or experience, you’ll need appropriate licensing if you want to provide your clients with financial products such as insurance, mortgages and investments.

My advice is to get both your life insurance license and your securities license. This combination is going to provide you with a good general knowledge of financial planning and set the base from which you can steer your career and education in any direction.

Licensing means taking some courses, and that comes with some education. You can take the courses on your own or as part of a post-secondary financial planning program.

If you’re interested in investments, I’d recommend taking the Canadian Securities Course, leading to your securities license; that will position you to offer a full range of investment products, not just mutual funds. A larger variety of investment types means:

more practical learning opportunities for you

a larger breadth of products to offer your clients

potentially more business opportunities

Once you have your licenses, it’s time to get experience. You can do that on your own, but for the average person that’ll take some time. Consider applying to a bank, life insurance company or other large financial institution, even if it’s not where you ultimately want to work. You will gain broad experience and have access to their training programs.