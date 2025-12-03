If you follow the crypto market, you’ve probably heard that cryptocurrency prices fell through the floor over recently. In October and November, Bitcoin (BTC) crashed from a peak of about $124,000 to a trough of about $80,000 (all figures in US dollar unless otherwise specified). That’s a worrying fall of about 35% in a matter of weeks, driven to a great extent by lower expectations of further rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve (The Fed).

Nonetheless, BTC has recovered slightly and is trading at about $87,000 at the time of writing this column. Before we begin to pronounce the death of BTC and other cryptocurrencies, it would help to put things into perspective by looking at BTC’s performance as an asset over the past five years—especially in comparison with other popular assets.

The crypto crash in perspective

As the chart below shows, Bitcoin (BTC) has been in a cyclical bull market since November 2022, when it started rising off a low of about $16,400. Calculated at its recent high of about $124,000, that’s a gain of about 646% from trough to peak in almost three years—from November 2022 to October 2025.

Source: Google Finance as of Nov. 26, 2025

However, almost nobody is lucky enough to buy at the trough and sell at the peak. So, let’s look at BTC’s return for various periods over the past five years:

Time period BTC absolute return (%) Annualized return / CAGR 6 months -21% Not applicable Year to date -7% Not applicable 1 year -8% -8% 3 year 427% 62.23% 5 year 389% 37.34%

Source: Data gathered from Google Finance as of Nov. 26, 2025

As the table above shows, BTC hasn’t done badly at all over the past three to five years, as long as you’ve held it through the usual ups and downs. If you’d asked an investor five years ago, in November 2022, if they’d be happy with a compounded annualized return of over 35% on their investment, most would have gladly taken it.

Also read The best crypto platforms and apps We’ve ranked the best crypto exchanges in Canada. read now

How does BTC’s return compare to stocks, gold and silver?

While BTC’s return looks good in the table above, how has it performed in comparison to other popular investment assets?

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

BTC Gold (GLD) Silver (SLV) S&P 500 (.INX) Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) S&P/TSX Composite (OSPTX) 5 year return 389% 126% 121% 86% 88% 77% 5 year CAGR 37.34% 17.11% 17.26% 13.21% 13.22% 12.18%

Source: Google Finance as of Nov. 26, 2025

As is clear from the table above, despite BTC’s sharp and dramatic fall over the past six weeks, BTC remains the top performing asset from among those popular with investors. It’s even beaten the newsy and come-from-behind success story of 2025: silver.

On a simple 5-year percentage chart, here’s what the comparative performance of these assets looks like. BTC is the blue line at the top and the others are bunched together below.

Source: Google Finance as of Nov. 26,2025

Will BTC’s recent fall continue or are we already off the lows? There’s no way to tell for sure; however, if what we have right now is a cyclical bear market (as opposed to 35% correction within a bull market), I’d expect BTC to test its previous high of about $60,000 to $70,000 from 2021. This would be in line with BTC’s price performance in previous bear markets.

Is BTC’s recent fall unusual and worrying?

BTC may be a leader among various asset classes over the past five years, but is the October-November crash unusual in its 15-year history? As the table below shows, no it’s not.

Crashes of 30% or more from its peak are par for the course. In fact, as you’ll see in the table below, BTC has fallen 30% or more from all time highs eighteen times since 2010. This demonstrates that BTC has always bounced back to scale new all-time highs.

How long has it taken to scale new highs from these intermittent crashes? Between 8 to 1181 days! The range is broad and depends on whether we’ve seen the lows for this market cycle or not.