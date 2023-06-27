Who are your finance and investing heroes?

I love Warren Buffett. I don’t geek out on financial markets, but he’s practical with his money and has had great success with patience and focus. He’s created generational wealth with simple investment principles, and I love his commitment to giving back.

How do you like to spend your free time?

A lot of my free time has been reallocated to building my business, but when I’m not working, I’m travelling or with my family and friends. I’m a total foodie, so my free time usually involves trying out a new restaurant.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

I’d start a foundation focused on improving the lives of women around the world. There’s also always room for more travel in my life!

What was your earliest memory about money?

I appreciate how much attention my mom gave towards my parents’ household finances, and I admire how much she educated herself—something that I think is so important for women to do. It set me up to ensure that when I enter a marriage, I am equally involved in financial decisions that contribute towards our future.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

The first significant purchase was probably a mattress and bed frame for my first apartment downtown. It was my first taste of how expensive it is to furnish a home.

What was your first job?

My first job was one shift at La Senza, when I was 15. At the end of my shift, they told me they couldn’t enter me into the system because I was too young to work there! Shortly after, I got a job at Shoppers Drug Mart.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

As soon as I got my first credit card, I should’ve been monitoring my credit score and credit utilization. While no decisions I made early on have impacted me greatly, I definitely could have educated myself sooner.

What’s the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Building wealth through investments requires time. There’s no get-rich-quick scheme—it’s just patience with a long-term horizon.