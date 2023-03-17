Who are your money heroes?

Obviously, there’s Warren Buffet, who has so much wisdom and experience in the industry. I also admire my aggregated pools of friends and family. There is so much to learn from their various experiences. I highly value their opinions.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I like to spend my time outdoors, preferably on or around water. Being active outdoors just makes the world a playground. When I’m outdoors, all I can think about is what I’m doing at that moment and how it makes me feel. It’s so liberating. Spending time outside with my daughters and seeing them enjoying that feeling, too, is a bonus.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

Skiing or kitesurfing around the world. And ending each day with a beer with family and friends.

What was your earliest memory about money?

My earliest memory about money is when I bought candy at my local candy shop with my weekly allowance. At an early age, I learned the value of money, and that to make the most of it you need to be selective with what you invest in. At the time, it was which candy I should buy. Ultimately, it came down to which candy tasted the best to me, but it still taught me to spend my money wisely.

What was your first job?

My first job was working as a waiter at my local sports club. I initially got the job because I scratched my family car; I knew that it was my responsibility to pay my parents back for the damage. That’s where my first paycheck went. However, I kept working at the sports club.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

Money should not drive any of your life decisions. If I had done that, I wouldn’t be in the position I am today. I am so grateful I work at Adyen, which has such a great culture. I truly enjoy coming to work everyday. I also completely trust and believe in the company mission to fuel the future of payments, especially in Canada.

What’s the best money advice you’ve ever received?

“Buy a house now.” That was such a huge milestone in my life.

What’s the worst money advice you’ve ever received?

“Get into crypto. Everybody’s doing it.”