Who are your finance heroes?

I have several. I really look up to Bill Ackman, and I know him on a personal level as well, so I’ve come to learn about his strategies. Someone who looks at money and the value of experiences in a completely different way is Bill Perkins—he wrote Die With Zero. I’ve been fortunate enough to be around some very smart people.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I love to spend time with friends and family. That’s how I charge my batteries. It’s cliché but underrated in terms of how to spend one’s free time.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

I don’t think I’d be doing very many things differently, aside from spending more time with friends and family. I’m a very driven individual and, to some degree, I don’t even think of my tennis career or other personal projects as a way to make money. I just really enjoy the entrepreneurial aspect of what my life has become in the last few years.

What was your earliest memory about money?

My earliest money memory is when my cousin got me a $10 gift card to the corner store that she hand wrote for me. I was maybe seven or eight years old. I would always go and buy $0.25 candies, and when they would deduct that from the total balance, I would watch the numbers go down. That was the first time I had credit in my hands.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

It was an Apple laptop for personal use. I was 17 years old at the time.

What was your first job?

My first job was as a tennis player, at an extremely young age, but it wasn’t the first time I made money. I painted fences for my uncle who had a property in Vernon, B.C. I spent the money I earned on Christmas presents and saved the rest.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

Two years ago I invested in a private startup company that had plans to go public at the time. I usually like to do my due diligence, but I kind of jumped into that one based on a close friend’s recommendation. Turns out, it was pretty much going under because the CEO of the company blew all the money from investors. This taught me that you have to invest in, not only the idea, but also in the people behind it.

What’s the best money advice you’ve ever received?

I met someone on a vacation once who was traveling around the world with his wife. He recently sold his business and then went into real estate, managing multi-family apartment buildings. His advice to me was to go into real estate investing.