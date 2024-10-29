A Canadian retiree’s main decision with this Sun Life product is the age they want the funds to last until (the maturity age). They can choose from 85, 90, 95 or 100 (or select a few with a combination of ages); but they can also start drawing down as early as age 50. Sun Life recalculates the client payments annually, at the start of each year, based on the account’s balance. That has the firm looking at the total amount invested, payment frequency, number of years remaining before the selected maturity age, estimated annual rate of return (expected return is 5.5% but a conservative 4.5% rate is used in the calculations) and any annual applicable regulatory minimums and maximums.

Birenbaum says holders of MyRetirementIncome can arrange transfers to their bank accounts anywhere from biweekly to annually. While the payment amount isn’t guaranteed, they can expect what Sun Life calls a “steady income” to maturity age, so the payment isn’t expected to change much from year to year. If the client’s circumstances change, they can alter the maturity date or payment frequency at any time. While not available inside registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs), most other account types are accommodated, including registered retirement income funds (RRIFs), life income funds (LIFs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) and open (taxable) accounts.

Emphasis on simplicity and flexibility

In a telephone interview, Eric Monteiro, Sun Life’s senior vice president of group retirement services, said, in MyRetirementIncome’s initial implementation, most investments will be in RRIFs. He expects that many will use it as one portion of a retirement portfolio, although some may use it 100%. Initial feedback from Canadian advisors, consultants and plan sponsors has been positive, he says, especially about its flexibility and consistency.

As said above, unlike life annuities, the return is not guaranteed, but Monteiro says “that’s the only question mark.” Sun Life looked at the competitive landscape and decided to focus on simplicity and flexibility, “precisely because these others did not take off as expected.” The all-in fee management expense ratio (MER) is 2.09% for up to $300,000 in assets, but then it falls to 1.58% beyond that. Monteiro says the fee is “in line with other actively managed products.”

Birenbaum lists the pros to be simplicity and accessibility, with limited input needed from clients, who “simply decide the age to which” they want funds to last. The residual balance isn’t lost at death but passes onto a named beneficiary or estate. Every year, the target withdrawal amount is calculated based on current market value and time to life expectancy, so drawdowns can be as sustainable as possible. This is helpful if the investor becomes unable to competently manage investments in old age and doesn’t have a trusted power of attorney to assist them.

As for cons, Birenbaum says that it’s currently available only to existing Sun Life Group Retirement Plan members. “A single fund may not be optimal for such a huge range of client needs, risk tolerance and time horizons.” In her experience, “clients tend to underestimate life expectancy” leaving them exposed to longevity risk. To her, Sun Life’s approach seems overly simplistic: you “can’t replace a comprehensive financial plan in terms of estimating sustainable level of annual draws with this product.”

In short, there is “a high cost for Sun Life doing a bit of math on behalf of clients… This is a way for Sun Life to retain group RRSP savings when their customers retire … to put small accounts on automatic pilot supported by a call centre, and ultimately, a chatbot. For a retiree with no other investments, it’s a simple way to initiate a retirement income.”

However, “anyone with a great wealth advisor who provides planning as well as investment management can do better than this product,” Birenbaum says. “For those without advisors, a simple low-cost balanced fund or ETF in a discount brokerage will save the client more than 1% a year in fees in exchange for doing a little annual math.”