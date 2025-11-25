Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

FILE - Visitors give commands to robots at Nvidia's booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, China, July 18, 2025.

News

News for investors: Nvidia smashes Q3 expectations as AI frenzy continues

Nvidia posts record Q3 on AI chip demand, Metro hit by frozen food issues, and Questrade rolls out new...

News for investors: Nvidia smashes Q3 expectations as AI frenzy continues
Signage for Nvidia is seen at the All In AI conference in Montreal on Thursday, Sept., 25, 2025.

Investing

Is the AI boom a ‘bubble’? Tech leaders don’t think so

Experts say AI isn’t a bubble: demand is real, adoption is rising, and the technology is ready for companies...

Is the AI boom a ‘bubble’? Tech leaders don’t think so
Canada's financial intelligence agency warns that illicit cash is being laundered through online gambling sites that offer a variety of ways to disguise shady funds. A "deal" button on a casino app in shown on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Debt

Gambling apps fuel rising debt and addiction—here’s how to dig out

Gambling apps are driving debt and addiction among Canadians. Learn expert tips for managing losses, seeking help, and regaining...

Gambling apps fuel rising debt and addiction—here’s how to dig out
As the holiday season approaches, one expert says Canadian consumers are facing new emerging threats related to fraud

Fraud and Scams

AI-fuelled scams on the rise as holiday shopping begins

As holiday shopping kicks off, AI-driven scams and digital fraud are on the rise. Learn how shoppers can protect...

AI-fuelled scams on the rise as holiday shopping begins
Barrick Gold Corp. logo is shown in a handout.

News

Stock news for investors: Barrick leads earnings gains as major Canadian companies report mixed Q3 results

This week’s earnings reports show mixed results for Canada’s biggest companies, as Barrick, Loblaw, Manulife, Linamar, and MEG Energy...

Stock news for investors: Barrick leads earnings gains as major Canadian companies report mixed Q3 results
People walk the Petit Champlain street with Christmas decorations, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 in Quebec City.

News

Holiday job postings rise, but competition remains fierce

Holiday job postings in Canada are up slightly this year, but competition remains strong as unemployment stays elevated, making...

Holiday job postings rise, but competition remains fierce
Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

News

Stock news for investors: Air Canada Q3 profit plunges to as strike weighs on results

Catch up on the latest quarterly results from some of Canada’s biggest companies, including updates across the airline, energy,...

Stock news for investors: Air Canada Q3 profit plunges to as strike weighs on results
Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives at Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

News

Canada’s 2025 budget bets on capital projects to drive long-term growth

The 2025 budget projects a $78B deficit to fund $1 trillion in housing, infrastructure, and productivity investments while streamlining...

Canada’s 2025 budget bets on capital projects to drive long-term growth
The federal budget is seen available for distribution on tables in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Banking

Canadians to see lower fees and simpler account transfers

Ottawa’s budget aims to cut banking fees, simplify account transfers, and boost competition, giving Canadians more choice and fintechs...

Canadians to see lower fees and simpler account transfers
The Questrade logo is seen on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

News

Questrade secures approval to launch Canada’s newest bank

Questbank will expand Questrade into everyday banking, complementing its wealth and investment services while joining other fintechs in challenging...

Questrade secures approval to launch Canada’s newest bank