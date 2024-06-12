Advertisement

Upcycling influencer Refashionista Sheri

My MoneySense

Sheri Pavlovic shows how to rediscover the hottest fashion in your own closet

Under her web persona, Refashionista Sheri, the influencer offers tips and hacks for cheap and sustainable style.

A shopper pauses at a display in a furniture store Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Englewood, Colo. On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the Labor Department issues its report on prices at the consumer level in May.

News

What is the inflation rate in the U.S.?

Inflation may have cooled in May, but the U.S. Federal Reserve is seeking sustained improvement.

A sign outside of a National Bank of Canada branch

News

National Bank to buy Canadian Western Bank at $5 billion valuation

The deal will further consolidate the Canadian banking sector, following RBC's recent acquisition of HSBC.

Two movers sit in the front of their van

Spend

How much do movers cost?

If you’re getting ready to move house in Canada, here’s what you can expect to spend on movers, plus...

A group of friends is seen hanging out with eachother.

A Rich Life

What is financial well-being? What does it mean to Canadians?

Financial well-being is finding a balance between the money we have and the life we want to live. Here's...

MoneyFlex

25 money moves to make by age 25 in Canada

From opening a TFSA to doing your own taxes and negotiating a raise, we share 25 ideas to kick...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

To save money, make your own coffee at home

Shopping

Why is coffee so expensive in Canada?

We examine the factors that have contributed to a 30% price jump in Canada in just two years

Ask a Planner

How to prepare for future changes in tax policy—including capital gains tax

What do changes to capital gains in Canada teach us about tax planning generally? And how should we approach...

Two smiling young men check their accounts on their phones

Save

How to save money in Canada: A new way that offers higher interest and more flexibility

