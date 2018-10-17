Weed is legal! Here’s how to buy it in Ontario

Grab your credit card, get ready to rip open your bag of Doritos and click on that Ontario Cannabis Store webpage bookmark you made months ago, ’cause as of 12:01 a.m., weed is legal in Canada.

Here in Ontario, the only way to purchase marijuana is through OCS.ca — a government-run website that will allow people across the province to order weed and weed paraphernalia, which will be delivered between one and three days through Canada Post.

According to the province, the website has 70 types of marijuana available for purchase. That number will soon expand to 150 types.

There are also multiple accessories available including vaporizers, bongs, pipes, cleaning supplies and grinders.

The cheapest dried cannabis is available for $7.50 for one gram while the most expensive goes for $13.25.

Currently, the OCS website only takes Visa or Mastercard but the government is looking into making other methods of payment available in the future.

Customers have to be 19 years of age or older to shop at OCS.ca and have to confirm their age before even being allowed to enter the website.

Customers won’t have to create an account or set up a password to make a purchase but ID will need to be shown upon delivery.

For a step-by-step look at how to buy marijuana through the OCS website, click here.

The website is viewable on mobile but only through a browser — the government has not announced plans for an OCS app.

Customers curious about their bud can also go to the website to learn marijuana facts and rules, as well as health and safety information.

But what if you buy some marijuana and then have regrets? Good news: The OCS will have a return policy. Unopened product can be returned to the OCS for a refund up to 14 days after purchase.

The OCS website was originally created under the Wynne government’s plan to keep the sale of marijuana under government control — with stores across the province akin to the LCBO.

When Doug Ford was elected premier, he announced that he would move Ontario toward a privatization model. That plan is not expected to begin until 2019.

MORE ABOUT CANNABIS: