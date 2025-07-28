In-car subscriptions have become a growing obsession for many automakers which see strong revenue potential from recurring customer payments.

But it appears that initial attempts to paywall built-in hardware and software features, such as cameras, sensors, or navigation perks, haven’t been too successful, with few drivers willing to take on yet another monthly bill. That has brought automakers to their next challenge: convincing customers to subscribe.

An S&P Global Mobility survey this month found the number of respondents who were willing to pay for connected services in their vehicle dropped to 68% this year, compared with 86% in 2024.

“Subscription-based services (navigation, Wi-Fi, etc.) are increasingly being met with resistance from price-sensitive consumers who may not see the value in paying recurring fees for features they do not frequently use,” the report said.

Many in-car features have free trials

Drivers now have a range of options to subscribe to: semi-autonomous driving, roadside assistance, in-vehicle apps, stolen vehicle assistance, and access to Wi-Fi—all at different price tiers.

However, steep subscription costs on top of sticker prices of new vehicles remain one of the biggest barriers for many consumers. To get past that, some automakers are offering temporary complimentary access to connective services in hopes of gaining loyal customers.

Ford Motor Co.’s semi-autonomous driving feature costs between $650 and $900 per year after a 90-day free trial, for example. General Motors Co.’s OnStar subscription can be as high as $39.99 a month after a free trial, according to its website.

Automakers are hopping on the subscription bandwagon

Automakers which are known for their affordable prices have also joined the race for subscription-based connected services. Kia Corp., for example, has a three-tier subscription offering for owners following a three-year free trial period, which offers services such as a charging station locator, digital key access via smartphone, and roadside emergency services.