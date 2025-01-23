Advertisement

A couple is seen sitting on a sofa looking at a TV with it displaying Netflix logo

Strategic Shopper

The best streaming services in Canada: The value of each—plus a few free ones

We outline the movies and shows available on each streaming service, plus the cost, number of users and other...

Canadian holding a cellphone, considering making a complaint against mobile provider.

Save

Complaints against Rogers, Bell and other Canadian telcos at record levels

Increased phone, internet, and television service customer complaints were reported from 2023 to 2024, according to a watchdog report.

Shopping

How to work out for cheap in Canada

A new workout routine doesn’t need to be a heavy lift for your budget.

Investing

Aritzia’s profit soars in Q3

The apparel retailer’s profit jumped 72% in Q3, as its e-commerce and U.S. net revenue spiked.

Friends sit together on a rooftop overlooking a sky filled with hot air balloons

Credit Cards

The best travel credit cards in Canada for 2025

These impressive Canadian travel credit cards can help turn your everyday spending into flights, hotels and more.

Earn

Everything But Money excerpt: How much money do you need to not be stressed out?

In her new book, Jessica Moorhouse goes beyond the budget and gets to the root of our relationships with...

A woman uses her phone and laptop on a sunny patio with a cocktail

News

10 financial buzzwords we kept hearing in 2024

These 10 words and phrases captured 2024’s financial mood. From coffee badging to underconsumption-core, these are the trends on...

People walking at a Canadian airport, as talk about passenger rights changes are a buzz.

Travel

Changes to flight passenger rights in Canada

New rules clarify when travellers are compensated for flight disruptions.

A car steering wheel and a bowl of pasta, as symbols of how to get the best auto loan interest rate.

loans

Car loan interest rates: What’s the best Canadians can get?

Car loan interest rates can be as confusing as a complicated recipe, and just as daunting to navigate. This...

Newcomer to Canada buying their first car at the dealership asking questions of the sales person about getting a car loan.

Newcomers to Canada

Auto loans for newcomers—questions to ask when buying your first car in Canada​

Buying your first car in Canada is like any other major purchase. Ask a lot of questions, not just...

