With two sons that age, insurance is a nightmare, Bettencourt said. If you have a few models in mind, check out insurance rates for those vehicles before you start shopping.

“Find a site that will compare multiple insurance rates at once,” Bettencourt said.

“If you’re looking between two cars … you could easily be paying much higher insurance rates on one versus the other. That may be (thousands a year) that’s better spent on paying off student debt, right?”

How much does a car cost today?

“Just five years ago, you could buy a (new) car for less than $10,000 before fees. Now you can’t get one for less than $20,000 before fees,” said Stephanie Wallcraft, a freelance automotive journalist and co-host of Modern Motoring on YouTube.

For those who can afford it, Wallcraft prefers new or certified pre-owned vehicles. In both cases, what she values is the warranty—it’s also why she doesn’t advocate for private sales or cheap used cars.

“When you’re on a tight budget, a fixed budget, surprise repairs can really hurt you,” Wallcraft said, noting that younger people are less likely to have an emergency fund for such expenses. Putting costly repairs on a credit card can quickly accumulate high interest.

Used cars versus new cars

“When you buy new or certified pre-owned, you’re going to have a warranty period where if anything serious comes up, that’s going to be covered.”

Bettencourt favours off-lease vehicles that are a couple years old. When people lease new cars, they will be financially dinged if they damage or fail to maintain the car, so he thinks maintenance and handling is better. These cars won’t be the cheapest on the lot, he noted.