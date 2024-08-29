The company reported a net income of $16.6 billion. (All figures are in U.S. dollars.) Adjusted for one-time items, net income was $16.95 billion. Revenue rose to $30 billion, up 122% from a year ago and 15% from the previous quarter.

By comparison, S&P 500 companies overall are expected to deliver just 5% growth in revenue for the quarter, according to FactSet. Still, Nvidia shares slipped nearly 4% in after-hours trading.

Third-quarter revenue expected to reach USD$32.5 billion, company says

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, said that despite growing revenue “it appears the bar was just set a tad too high this earnings season.”

“Death, taxes, and NVDA beats on earnings are three things you can bank on,” Detrick said. “Here’s the issue. The size of the beat this time was much smaller than we’ve been seeing. Even future guidance was raised, but again not by the tune from previous quarters.”

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 68 cents per share, up from 27 cents a year ago. Nvidia said it expects third-quarter revenue to grow to $32.5 billion, plus or minus 2%.

Increasing demand for Nvidia chips and data centres

Nvidia has led the artificial intelligence sector to become one of the stock market’s biggest companies, as tech giants continue to spend heavily on the company’s chips and data centres needed to train and operate their AI systems.

“The people who are investing in Nvidia infrastructure are getting returns on it right away,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said on a call with analysts. “It’s the best ROI infrastructure, computing infrastructure investment you can make today.”

Demand for generative AI products that can compose documents, make images and serve as personal assistants has fuelled sales of Nvidia’s specialized chips over the last year. In June, Nvidia briefly rose to become the most valuable company in the S&P 500. The company is now worth over $3 trillion.