Spend

The MoneySense guide to inflation (2025)

Inflation is the rise in prices for goods and services over time, reducing the purchasing power of your money....

The MoneySense guide to inflation (2025)

Financial literacy

Parents fear for their kids’ financial future but avoid the money talk

53% of parents in an RBC poll said they were stressed about their children’s financial futures, even though most...

Parents fear for their kids' financial future but avoid the money talk

Financial Planning

Caring for a parent? Get a power of attorney

Often an afterthought, the POA document will smooth the process of seeing to their needs.

Caring for a parent? Get a power of attorney

Debt

Credit counselling calls surge as Canadians struggle with rising costs

Credit counselling agencies across the country saw a 40% year-over-year increase in calls for financial help around debt, missed...

Credit counselling calls surge as Canadians struggle with rising costs
Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Ask a Planner

Making the most of the pension tax credit

Under what circumstances can you obtain the greatest tax savings on this $2,000 credit?

Making the most of the pension tax credit
Brookfield Place signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

News

News for investors: Barrick settles Mali dispute and Couche-Tard profit climbs

A roundup of the latest developments for investors, with insight into Barrick’s negotiations in Mali, Couche-Tard’s performance, and notable...

News for investors: Barrick settles Mali dispute and Couche-Tard profit climbs
People cast shadows as they walk in Toronto's financial district

ETFs

How cash ETFs keep your money working

Cash ETFs offer investors liquidity, modest returns, and capital preservation. Experts explain their uses, benefits, and key risks for...

How cash ETFs keep your money working