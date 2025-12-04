Revenue totalled $9.80 billion, up from $8.53 billion in the same quarter last year. The bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $1.11 billion for the quarter, up from $1.03 billion a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.93 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.57 per diluted share a year ago. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.84, according to estimates compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.

Scotiabank chief executive Scott Thomson said 2025 was a very positive year for the bank. “We delivered improving results through the year as we strengthened our balance sheet, improved our loan-to-deposit ratio, and increased return on equity,” Thomson said in a statement. “This quarter all our business lines reported year-over-year earnings growth with particular strength in global wealth management and global banking and markets and improving results in Canadian banking.”

The bank’s global wealth management business earned $447 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $380 million in the same quarter last year, while its global banking and markets business earned $519 million for the quarter, up from $347 million a year ago.

Scotiabank’s Canadian banking operations earned $941 million in its latest quarter, up from $934 million in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, Scotiabank’s international banking arm earned $634 million in net income attributable to equity holders of the bank for the quarter, up from $600 million a year ago.

Source Google

National Bank reports $1.06B fourth-quarter profit, raises dividend

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) Numbers for its fourth quarter: Profit: $1.06 billion (up from $955 million a year ago)

$1.06 billion (up from $955 million a year ago) Revenue: $3.70 billion (up from $2.94 billion)

National Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.06 billion. The bank said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share, an increase of six cents.

National Bank, which announced Tuesday that it was buying Laurentian Bank’s retail and small business segments, says its fourth-quarter profit amounted to $2.57 per diluted share, compared with net income of $955 million or $2.66 per diluted share a year ago when it had fewer shares outstanding.

Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 31 totalled $3.70 billion, up from $2.94 billion a year earlier.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

The bank’s provisions for credit losses amounted to $244 million, up from $162 million in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, National Bank says it earned $2.82 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.58 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.62 per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.

“With our strengthened national presence, diversified business mix, strong capital ratios and prudent credit profile, we are well-positioned to generate continued growth and superior returns, in what will remain a complex macro-environment,” National Bank chief executive Laurent Ferreira said in a statement.

The bank said its personal and commercial banking group earned $319 million in its latest quarter, down from $327 million a year ago, as it was hit by costs related to the acquisition of Canadian Western Bank.

National Bank’s wealth management business earned $258 million, up from $219 million, while its capital markets arm earned $432 million, up from $306 million.

National Bank’s U.S. specialty finance and international operations earned $174 million, up from $157 million in the same quarter last year.

Source Google

RBC posts record Q4 profit but CEO raises concerns about uneven economic recovery

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) Numbers for its fourth quarter: Profit: $5.43 billion (up from $4.22 billion a year ago)

$5.43 billion (up from $4.22 billion a year ago) Revenue: $17.21 billion (up from $15.07 billion)

Royal Bank of Canada handily beat analyst expectations as it reported record fourth-quarter results that showed rising profits across most divisions.

The bank said Wednesday it made a profit of $5.43 billion in the quarter ending Oct. 31, up from a profit of $4.22 billion a year ago, as capital markets, wealth management and personal and commercial banking all saw higher returns, offset by lower results in insurance. The results helped lead RBC to increase its quarterly dividend to $1.64 per share, up from $1.54 per share.

The bank sees continued strength ahead, raising its return-on-equity target to 17 per cent, up from 16 per cent.