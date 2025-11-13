MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Barrick reports Q3 profit up from year ago, raises base quarterly dividend
Barrick Mining Corp. (TSX:ABX)
Numbers for its third quarter of 2025:
Profit: $1.3 billion (up from $483 million a year ago)
Revenue: $4.15 billion (up from $3.37 billion)
Barrick Mining Corp. raised its quarterly base dividend as it reported a third-quarter profit of US$1.3 billion, up from US$483 million in the same quarter last year. The gold-and-copper miner, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its profit amounted to 76 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with 28 cents US per diluted share a year ago.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Revenue totalled US$4.15 billion, up from US$3.37 billion. On an adjusted basis, Barrick says it earned 58 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 30 cents per share a year ago.
Gold production in the quarter totalled 829,000 ounces, down from 943,000 ounces a year ago, while the company’s realized gold price rose to US$3,457 per ounce, up from US$2,494 per ounce a year ago. Copper production amounted to 55,000 tonnes, up from 48,000 tonnes a year ago, while Barrick’s realized copper price for the quarter was US$4.39 per pound, up from US$4.27 per pound in the same quarter last year.
Barrick increased its quarterly base dividend to 12.5 cents US per share from 10 cents US and declared an additional performance dividend for the quarter of five cents US per share for a total payment of 17.5 cents US per share.
In September, Barrick appointed Mark Hill to become interim president and CEO following the sudden departure of Mark Bristow from the top job. The company says it is working with an executive search firm to find a permanent president and CEO.
MEG Energy reports $159M in Q3 profit, down from last year
MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG)
Numbers for its third quarter of 2025:
Profit: $159 million (down from $167 million a year ago)
Revenue: $1.18 billion (down from $1.27 billion)
Oilsands producer MEG Energy Corp. says its profits fell during the third quarter. Net earnings for the period ended Sept. 30 amounted to $159 million, down from $167 million during the same period a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share were flat year-over-year at 62 cents.
Revenue came in at $1.18 billion during the quarter, down from $1.27 billion during the same period last year. Production for the quarter reached a record of 108,166 barrels per day compared with 103,298 during the prior-year quarter.
Last week, shareholders in MEG Energy voted in favour of an $8.6-billion takeover by Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) in a deal that is expected to close this month after a final court approval and other customary conditions.
Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (TSX:L)
Numbers for its third quarter of 2025:
Profit: $794 million (up from $777 million a year ago)
Revenue: $19.40 billion (up from $18.54 billion)
Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago. The company behind Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $794 million or 66 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 4. The result compared with a profit of $777 million or 63 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Article Continues Below Advertisement
Revenue for the 16-week period totalled $19.40 billion, up from $18.54 billion a year earlier.
The company’s hard discount and Real Canadian Superstore banners outperformed its conventional stores as consumers continue to hunt for value, Loblaw said in a release. Food retail same-store sales were up two per cent, while drug retail same-store sales rose four per cent with pharmacy and health-care same-store sales growth of 5.9 per cent and a gain of 1.9 per cent for front store same-store sales.
RBC analyst Irene Nattel said in a note to clients it was “another solid quarter” for the company, however, same-store food sales and revenue was “a string bean shy of forecast.”
On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says its earned 69 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 62 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Manulife reports $1.8 billion in Q3 earnings, down slightly year-over-year
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC)
Numbers for its third quarter of 2025:
Profit: $1.8 billion (down from $1.84 billion a year ago)
Manulife Financial Corp. reported $1.8 billion in net income attributed to shareholders during the third quarter, down slightly from $1.84 billion during the same period a year earlier. The insurer says adjusted earnings, or what it calls core earnings, came in at $2 billion compared with $1.83 billion during the prior year quarter.
Manulife CEO Phil Witherington says the company’s core earnings in Asia and Canada reached record levels. Core earnings for Manulife’s Asia segment came in at US$550 million, while core earnings for its Canada segment came in at $428 million.
Manulife’s earnings came as the company launched a new platform with the stated goal of helping people live longer and more financially secure lives, called the Longevity Institute. The company says it is committing $350 million to the platform through 2030.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Linamar reports $169.2M in Q3 profit, up from the previous year
Linamar Corp. (TSX:LNR)
Numbers for its third quarter of 2025:
Profit: $169.2 million (up from $138 million a year ago)
Revenue: $2.5 billion (down from $2.6 billion)
Linamar Corp. reported $169.2 million in net earnings during the third quarter, up from $138 million during the same period a year earlier. The company says its earnings amounted to $2.82 per diluted share, up from $2.24 a year earlier.
The Guelph, Ont.-based auto parts manufacturer says its sales totalled $2.5 billion during the third quarter, down from $2.6 billion during the prior-year quarter.
Linamar says that since it continues to comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement, the majority of its products going into the U.S. are tariff-free.
Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s executive chair, says in a press release that in a low-growth environment, the company is being opportunistic to chase acquisitions. In October, Linamar announced it was expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint through a US$300 million deal to buy select North American assets of Aludyne Inc.
Brookfield Corp. reports Q3 profit attributable to shareholders up from year ago
Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN)
Numbers for its latest quarter of 2025:
Profit: $219 million (up from $64 million a year ago)
Revenue: $18.92 billion (down from $20.62 billion)
Brookfield Corp. reported net income attributable to shareholders of US$219 million for its latest quarter, up from US$64 million a year ago. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to eight cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from a profit of a penny US per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled US$18.92 billion, down from US$20.62 billion a year ago.
Brookfield says its distributable earnings for the quarter amounted to 63 cents US per share, up from 56 cents US per share a year ago.
Brookfield president Nick Goodman says the quarter was supported by record results in its asset management business, sustained organic growth across its wealth solutions operations and the resilience of its operating businesses.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The company says it ended the quarter with a record US$178 billion of capital available to deploy into new investments.
Hydro One Q3 profit up, CEO David Lebeter back after compassionate care leave
Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H)
Numbers for its third quarter of 2025:
Profit: $421 million (up from $371 million a year ago)
Revenue: $2.30 billion (up from $2.19 billion)
Hydro One Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by higher revenue.
The company also said that David Lebeter resumed his role as president and chief executive as of Wednesday. Lebeter had been on a compassionate care leave since Aug. 25 to care for a family member.
The power utility says its net income attributable to common shareholders totalled $421 million or 70 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The result compared with a profit of $371 million or 62 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled $2.30 billion, up from $2.19 billion a year earlier.