Revenue totalled US$4.15 billion, up from US$3.37 billion. On an adjusted basis, Barrick says it earned 58 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 30 cents per share a year ago.

Gold production in the quarter totalled 829,000 ounces, down from 943,000 ounces a year ago, while the company’s realized gold price rose to US$3,457 per ounce, up from US$2,494 per ounce a year ago. Copper production amounted to 55,000 tonnes, up from 48,000 tonnes a year ago, while Barrick’s realized copper price for the quarter was US$4.39 per pound, up from US$4.27 per pound in the same quarter last year.

Barrick increased its quarterly base dividend to 12.5 cents US per share from 10 cents US and declared an additional performance dividend for the quarter of five cents US per share for a total payment of 17.5 cents US per share.

In September, Barrick appointed Mark Hill to become interim president and CEO following the sudden departure of Mark Bristow from the top job. The company says it is working with an executive search firm to find a permanent president and CEO.

MEG Energy reports $159M in Q3 profit, down from last year

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) Numbers for its third quarter of 2025: Profit: $159 million (down from $167 million a year ago)

$159 million (down from $167 million a year ago) Revenue: $1.18 billion (down from $1.27 billion)

Oilsands producer MEG Energy Corp. says its profits fell during the third quarter. Net earnings for the period ended Sept. 30 amounted to $159 million, down from $167 million during the same period a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share were flat year-over-year at 62 cents.

Revenue came in at $1.18 billion during the quarter, down from $1.27 billion during the same period last year. Production for the quarter reached a record of 108,166 barrels per day compared with 103,298 during the prior-year quarter.

Last week, shareholders in MEG Energy voted in favour of an $8.6-billion takeover by Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) in a deal that is expected to close this month after a final court approval and other customary conditions.

Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (TSX:L) Numbers for its third quarter of 2025: Profit: $794 million (up from $777 million a year ago)

$794 million (up from $777 million a year ago) Revenue: $19.40 billion (up from $18.54 billion)

Grocery and drugstore retailer Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago. The company behind Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $794 million or 66 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 4. The result compared with a profit of $777 million or 63 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the 16-week period totalled $19.40 billion, up from $18.54 billion a year earlier.

The company’s hard discount and Real Canadian Superstore banners outperformed its conventional stores as consumers continue to hunt for value, Loblaw said in a release. Food retail same-store sales were up two per cent, while drug retail same-store sales rose four per cent with pharmacy and health-care same-store sales growth of 5.9 per cent and a gain of 1.9 per cent for front store same-store sales.

RBC analyst Irene Nattel said in a note to clients it was “another solid quarter” for the company, however, same-store food sales and revenue was “a string bean shy of forecast.”

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says its earned 69 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 62 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Manulife reports $1.8 billion in Q3 earnings, down slightly year-over-year

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC) Numbers for its third quarter of 2025: Profit: $1.8 billion (down from $1.84 billion a year ago)

Manulife Financial Corp. reported $1.8 billion in net income attributed to shareholders during the third quarter, down slightly from $1.84 billion during the same period a year earlier. The insurer says adjusted earnings, or what it calls core earnings, came in at $2 billion compared with $1.83 billion during the prior year quarter.

Manulife CEO Phil Witherington says the company’s core earnings in Asia and Canada reached record levels. Core earnings for Manulife’s Asia segment came in at US$550 million, while core earnings for its Canada segment came in at $428 million.

Manulife’s earnings came as the company launched a new platform with the stated goal of helping people live longer and more financially secure lives, called the Longevity Institute. The company says it is committing $350 million to the platform through 2030.