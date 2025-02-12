Resource highlight LoanFinder is moments away from showing your personalized loan matches In under 60 seconds, get matched with a personalized list of loan providers based on your needs and approval likelihood. No SIN required. Find your loan today Powered by ratehub.ca

Worry about tariffs

The figures show that inflation has remained stubbornly above the U.S. Fed’s 2% target for roughly the past six months, after it fell steadily for about a year and a half. Elevated prices created a major political problem for former President Joe Biden. President Donald Trump pledged to reduce prices in last year’s campaign, though most economists worry that his many proposed tariffs could at least temporarily increase costs.

The unexpected boost in inflation could dampen some of the business enthusiasm that arose after Trump’s election on promises to reduce regulation and cut taxes.

The markets respond

Dow futures tumbled 400 points and all major markets are likely to sell off at the opening bell. B

ond yields rose, a sign traders expect inflation and interest rates to remain high. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core consumer prices rose 3.3% in January compared with a year ago, up from 3.2% in December.

Economists closely watch core prices because they can provide a better read of inflation’s future path.

U.S. inflation rates and the cost of groceries and more

Inflation also worsened on a monthly basis, with prices jumping 0.5% in January from December, the largest increase since August 2023.

Core prices climbed 0.4% last month, the most since March 2024.

Grocery prices climbed 0.5% just in January, pushed higher by a 15.2% surge in egg prices, the biggest monthly increase since June of 2015. Egg prices have soared 53% compared with a year ago. An avian flu epidemic has forced many egg producers to cull millions of birds from their flocks. Some stores have imposed limits on egg purchases, and some restaurants have placed surcharges on egg dishes.

The cost of car insurance continues to rise, and picked up 2% just from December to January.

Hotel prices rose 1.4% last month, while the cost of a gallon of gas moved up 1.8%.

What’s normal inflation for January?

Inflation often jumps in January as many companies raise their prices at the beginning of the year, though the government’s seasonal adjustment process is supposed to filter out those effects.