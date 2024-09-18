The company that started as a robo-advisor has been steadily adding investment capabilities over the years as well as more bank-like features as it tries to lure customers away from the established players.

Wealthsimple’s suite of offerings, which include everything from no-commission trading to the recent addition of mortgages, has helped it amass more than $50 billion in assets, roughly double what it had a year earlier.

“We benefit from that as a business because it means a more diversified, resilient set of revenues, a deeper relationship with our clients,” said chief executive Michael Katchen in an interview.

Wealthsimple’s Q2 revenue up 88% year-over-year

The private company, in which Power Corp. of Canada and related entities own a controlling stake, said its second-quarter revenue of $129 million was up 88% from last year as it counts more than three million customers.

Even before the revenue jump, the company said it’s been profitable since the second quarter of last year, though Katchen declined to provide further details on how much money Wealthsimple is making.

Wealthsimple has faced skepticism over whether its low-fee model could turn a profit because of the scale required, a concern Katchen says the company has proven wrong.

“What is so important about being a profitable business with the business model we have is, we’ve proven you can.”

Growing pains include layoffs, end of U.S. expansion plans

Wealthsimple’s growth has not come without bumps, including cutting around 13% of staff in 2022 as the market pulled back.