Wealthsimple reveals that it’s now profitable, after 10 years in operation
Financial platform Wealthsimple has been in business for a decade, as of this month. Revenue and assets are up—and the company has big plans for the future.
Advertisement
Financial platform Wealthsimple has been in business for a decade, as of this month. Revenue and assets are up—and the company has big plans for the future.
Advertisement
As Wealthsimple marks a decade in operation, the financial platform is disclosing for the first time that it’s profitable as its revenue and assets jump.
Advertisement
The company that started as a robo-advisor has been steadily adding investment capabilities over the years as well as more bank-like features as it tries to lure customers away from the established players.
Wealthsimple’s suite of offerings, which include everything from no-commission trading to the recent addition of mortgages, has helped it amass more than $50 billion in assets, roughly double what it had a year earlier.
“We benefit from that as a business because it means a more diversified, resilient set of revenues, a deeper relationship with our clients,” said chief executive Michael Katchen in an interview.
$0 commission on all online stock transactions. No minimum deposit needed.
Low-fee investing for all Canadians. Plus, get a 1% match bonus on qualified transfers and deposits.
Find out which Canadian robo-advisor tops our ranking and which is right for your investing goals.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
The private company, in which Power Corp. of Canada and related entities own a controlling stake, said its second-quarter revenue of $129 million was up 88% from last year as it counts more than three million customers.
Even before the revenue jump, the company said it’s been profitable since the second quarter of last year, though Katchen declined to provide further details on how much money Wealthsimple is making.
Wealthsimple has faced skepticism over whether its low-fee model could turn a profit because of the scale required, a concern Katchen says the company has proven wrong.
“What is so important about being a profitable business with the business model we have is, we’ve proven you can.”
Wealthsimple’s growth has not come without bumps, including cutting around 13% of staff in 2022 as the market pulled back.
Advertisement
It also ditched U.S. expansion efforts after selling its U.S. book of business to Betterment in 2021, and sold its Wealthsimple for Advisors to Purpose Advisor Solutions as it focused in on Canadian consumers.
The company’s valuation is also down from its peak. Power Corp., which across several divisions together held a 55.1% undiluted equity interest as of June 30, said the fair value of its holding was $1.5 billion. That’s down from $2.1 billion in 2021.
But the company has still managed a steep climb in assets from growth across the board, whether it’s wealth management, trading and brokerage or its banking business, said Katchen.
It comes as Wealthsimple increasingly positions itself as a full-suite alternative to the big banks, including boosting its banking services last year, that has helped lead to a $20 billion boost to the bank’s net deposits.
“We’ve been pretty excited about a more complete product offering,” said Katchen.
Wealthsimple, which also offers tax services after buying Simpletax in 2019, launched a mortgage offering earlier this year and plans more credit products ahead along with an expansion into insurance, he said.
It’s all part of the company’s effort to rival the big banks, by having more than a trillion dollars in assets under administration.
While Katchen had originally said he’d want to reach that goal within the first 15 years, he’s now aiming for a slightly less ambitious timeline of within 20 years of co-founding Wealthsimple.
Advertisement
“We’re not done yet,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go.”
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Before you invest in bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, understand how to manage their risks—including the errors you might...
Canada’s inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than three years.
Rent is expensive in Canada. What’s contributing to high and ever-increasing rent prices? Find out and see how you...
The Consumer Price Index shows inflation ticked back up in May. How should inflation influence your choice of stocks,...
Crypto scams are rising in Canada. Learn about the most prevalent schemes and how to protect yourself.
You can use a HELOC for leveraged investing. But what happens if you sell your home and want to...
This guide will help you understand what inflation is, how it's calculated, and what it means for your personal...
Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Presented By
Scotiabank