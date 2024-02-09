To help you have fun on a budget, we asked MoneySense readers across the country to share ideas on how to date affordably in 2024. Here are our favourite responses for free dates, and dates where you’re likely to spend less than $150.

What’s a good place for a free date?

“Bowness Park.” —Steve, Calgary “Hike in Kal Park [Kalamalka Lake Park], ride or walk the rail trail along Kal Lake, or open-water swim in Kal Lake.” —Ally, Vernon, B.C. “The Barrie waterfront has many paths to walk and benches to sit and talk.” —Ron, Barrie, Ont. “The Royal Ontario Museum has free access on the third Tuesday night of each month from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.” —Biff, Toronto “A stroll through the older neighbourhoods near the Edmonton River Valley. Pretty houses, big trees and some nice views any time of the year. Maybe splurge on a hot or cold beverage as you walk.” —Robert, Edmonton “Cape Spear. It feels like you’re on the end of the Earth there. But wear a coat, it’s cold!” —Lisa, St. John’s, Nfld. “99 Steps in King City is a great place for a photo shoot and building cardio from hiking.” —Katherine, Aurora, Ont. “A free street festival, exhibit, picnic in the park, board game night, etc. Any activity or local event that’s available.” —Nicole, Toronto “A beach, a hike or a bike ride.” —Tess, South Surrey/White Rock, B.C. “A stroll along the walking paths around the community followed by a cold beer on the deck at home. Free except for the cost of a couple of beers.” —David, Indian Head, Sask.

What’s a good place for a date under $150?

“Hop in the car and explore some of the small towns near the city. You can walk the streets and check out shops, and there is usually a family restaurant for a meal. Gas and food will easily be under $100.” —Rob, Edmonton “A documentary at the Hot Docs Cinema, near Bloor and Bathurst ($30 for two tickets) followed by a meal at Ghazale at 4 Walmer Road (about $50 for meals for two, including a beverage and dessert). The night would cost less than $80 for two people.” —Biff, Toronto “Movie in a local theatre followed by a meal in one of our several local restaurants, or a quick drive to a neighbouring community to one of the restaurants there.” —David, Indian Head, Sask. “Blue on Water is an upscale casual restaurant. If you share an appetizer and have a burger or taco entree each, you should be fine. But you will spend more if you both order steak and/or duck.” —Lisa, St. John’s, Nfld. “Picnic and cross-country skiing (just rent, typically for less than $70/day) at almost any trail network in B.C. Pack a lunch/snack with hot chocolate.” —Jeffrey, Kamloops, B.C. “Il Buco Italian restaurant. Great fine dining with a reasonable price.” —Ron, Barrie, Ont. “Terroni at 1095 Yonge Street.” —Nicole, Toronto “Coffee shops.” —Tess, South Surrey/White Rock, B.C. “A spa date at Go Place. The entrance fee is $65 and you get to use all the facilities. An additional massage or food is extra.” —Maria, Richmond Hill, Ont. “Bowling and beer and apps. It’s cheesy and classic, plus lots of opportunities for flirty touching.” —Katherine, Aurora, Ont.

