Sarah Smith (name changed for privacy) an account manager from Hamilton, Ont., was surprised at the cost of her commute when she began to make the trip to her downtown Toronto office three times a week. She had gotten used to working from home and noticed the cost added up.

“I use up half a tank of gas a week just getting to and from the Aldershot GO station,” Smith says. She says she usually fills up half a tank every week. This costs her about $45.

Then there is her train fare. A one-way adult ticket from Aldershot to Union Station in downtown Toronto is $11.06, if Smith uses a Presto card. The return trip is the same price. That’s roughly $22 a day on train fare alone for the three days a week she commutes, which amounts to $264 a month. With the added cost of gas, Smith’s commute costs a total of just under $444 a month. That’s almost $5,328 a year on getting to the office alone.

With rising inflation, returning to the office an even bigger money suck. There are, however, some ways to manage the costs of returning to in-office work.

The cost of commuting

How much will driving to work cost you? A lot more, as of late. In May 2022, Canadians could expect to pay an average of $1.95 per litre at the gas pump, a staggering 75% increase since May 2021. Currently, an average-sized (55 litre) tank of gas would cost you roughly $107.



If you want to work out how much you’ll spend specifically, can use a commute cost calculator that determines your daily cost of gas based on the distance you drive, your city’s estimated gas price (available from CAA), and the fuel efficiency of your car. (To find out the distance in kilometres, use Google Maps or a similar app, and include both directions.) Then multiply the daily cost by the number of days you go to the office per week. You can weigh this cost against using public transit or other options.

While there isn’t much drivers can do to lower fuel prices, you can try a few cost-cutting strategies. Some experts recommend that you plan your route using a navigation app, such as Waze, to find the most efficient routes and avoid being stuck in traffic—draining your tank (and your cash) while you idle.

Carpooling and ride sharing (there’s a difference!) may be viable options. Carpooling is an agreement between two or more commuters where the passengers reimburse the driver for part of the cost of gas. Ride sharing is an agreement between two or more commuters to pay a driver to get to their destination. Consider asking your co-workers if anyone is interested in these options—you could put out feelers on Slack or Teams to see if anyone lives in your area. If no one bites, you can use apps and websites that match you with other commuters.

You may also be able to negotiate your working arrangements, says Nicholas Hui, an advice-only financial planner at VAVE Financial Planning in Markham, Ont. “Over the last two years, with the pandemic, my clients have been able to show that they’re still able to get the work done from home,” Hui says. Perhaps you can propose coming into the office once a week for a Monday meeting, rather than several days a week, he says.