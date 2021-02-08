Walter Schultz, who is in his 40s, lives in Kitchener, Ont., and through his employment as a technician at a lab, he has a deferred profit-sharing plan and an employee Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). For now, at least, he says that’s as much as he’s willing to invest towards his so-called golden years.

“I watched how the markets were tanking last spring and while you want to do the right thing, you don’t want to throw money down a rat hole,” says Schultz of his decision to hold off on individual contributions to his RRSP early in 2020.

On top of the effect COVID-19 was having on the market, he worried about the virus itself. “Without going into detail, I’m classified in the at-risk category when you do the screening for COVID,” he says. “Seeing how the economics of the world was going and as my life could be in jeopardy here, I thought ‘OK, it’s time to suspend putting that little bit extra that was being stashed away and not having access.’ I stashed away some cash separately to have it on hand in case of dire need.”

Schultz isn’t the only one who has changed how he saves; the pandemic has been giving us all the financial feels. Canadians’ savings habits are always examined during the tax season but this year, we have the health concerns surrounding the pandemic, growing inequality and an unemployment rate of 9.4% motivating us to take an extra-close look at our money.

In its 2021 Investor Sentiment Report, Scotiabank found that while 32% of surveyed Canadians plan to contribute to an RRSP, more than half—56%—won’t be contributing. It also found that almost half of Canadians (47%) plan to contribute to their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) this year. When it comes to savings and managing risk, 33% of Canadian investors are moving into lower-risk options or holding off on investing altogether, while 15% prefer to keep their money in savings accounts.

Survey results tend to exist in a semi-vacuum, often not revealing the financial circumstances of the people who answered. The survey raised questions like: Why are we saving or not saving money? What has made us change our spending habits? And have those habits really changed? The short answer is yes, we all want to be more liquid (with easy access to cash should we need it), and financial insecurity has informed where we’re putting our money.

Worried about paying tax on CERB

Some of this is behavioural, says Shannon Lee Simmons, Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Investment Manager and owner of The New School of Finance. She says one-third of Canadians contributing to their RRSPs is in keeping with the year-over-year average—but this year, there is a lot more anxiety.

“I’ve never [witnessed] this much apprehension about RRSP season,” Simmons says. “One reason is because people are trying to get it right. People are really worried about the tax consequences of CERB [Canadan Emergency Response Benefit]. [Some] people who were laid off last year collected CERB and are employed again, so they have a little bit of money, which they’re putting into their RRSP to try to combat that looming tax bill.”