Don’t squander your legacy
Proper inheritance planning is crucial to ensure a smooth wealth transfer to the next generation. Here are three essential steps for parents and grandparents.
Advertisement
Proper inheritance planning is crucial to ensure a smooth wealth transfer to the next generation. Here are three essential steps for parents and grandparents.
Advertisement
Inheritance planning is one of those topics we often push to the back burner, somewhere between scheduling that long-overdue vacation and finally getting around to reading last summer’s bestseller. But let’s be honest, the stakes are a bit higher. Without proper planning, the wealth you’ve worked so hard to accumulate could end up more tangled than a ball of yarn in a kitten’s paws.
Advertisement
Neglecting to plan your inheritance is a bit like leaving your garden unattended for a few seasons. What starts as a minor oversight can quickly turn into a jungle of complications. Shockingly, two-thirds of Canadians haven’t put their estate plans in writing, according to a 2024 survey by IG Wealth Management, despite an expected $1 trillion in assets set to be transferred via inheritances in the next decade.
When a significant sum of money lands in the lap of someone who didn’t earn it during their lifetime, it can lead to a host of challenges. Financial mismanagement, family discord and even legal battles can arise. Inheritors might feel overwhelmed, unsure of how to handle their sudden wealth, which leads to anxiety and poor financial decisions. As the saying goes, “Easy come, easy go.”
Without proper planning, wealth transfer can lead to several challenges for your heirs:
To avoid these pitfalls and ensure a smooth wealth transfer, parents and grandparents should consider the following strategies:
When wealth is transferred, so too is the responsibility of managing it. Providing support for your heirs can make all the difference. Here are a few ideas to help:
Inheritance planning might not be the most exciting topic, but it’s essential to ensure your legacy is preserved and appreciated by future generations. By addressing the challenges head-on and providing the necessary support while you are still capable of doing so, you can help your heirs navigate their inheritance with confidence and wisdom.
Next time you’re tempted to delay those estate planning talks, remember this: a little planning now can prevent a whole lot of heartache later. And who knows? It might just be the most rewarding conversation you’ll ever have.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Created By
Ratehub.ca
You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...
Fixed income is finally back in a sweet spot. So, how should you take advantage, with individual bonds, bond...
Find the credit cards in Canada that offer the most rewards and the lowest fees, based on the latest...
Opening an RESP is a great way to contribute to your grandchildren’s education costs. But what happens if you...
Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...
As a newcomer, you’ll want a credit card that offers you the best value without having a long Canadian...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Did Nvidia fail to meet expectations? Plus, why National Bank is a star among the mixed bag of Canadian...
As a student, it’s good to build a credit history while earning rewards for groceries, flights, movies and more....