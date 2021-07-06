Indeed, while bearing the same title, the Thomson Reuters fifth edition is co-authored by a pair of new co-authors, both of whom I have dealt with professionally. Alexandra Macqueen is a well-known Certified Financial Planner who co-authored the well-regarded book Pensionize Your Nest Egg with famed finance professor Moshe Milvesky. (She is also a MoneySense contributor.) And David Field is an investment advisor and financial planner with Papryus Planning, and co-creator of the CPP Calculator.

Subtitled “A guide for financial advisors and their clients,” the revised new version clocks in at more than 300 meaty pages.

Certainly, much has transpired since the first edition was published in 2008. For one, many baby boomers (including yours truly) have already reached the traditional retirement age of 65—and the last wave of boomers will reach that milestone in 2031. Even now, though, more than one in two Canadian seniors are baby boomers.

Second, COVID aside, longevity continues to be on the rise. Those who have reached 65 can expect to live almost 20 more years if they are male, and 22-plus more years if they are female.

Third, the need to help boomers (and anyone else) make the transition to retirement is more urgent. As the authors note in the opening chapter, defined benefit (DB) pension coverage in the private sector fell by a third—from 62% to 42%—between 2007 and 2017.

The fortunate few working in the public sector likely have inflation-indexed taxpayer-backed DB pensions guaranteed for life: a whopping 90% of public servants have DB plans but the rest of us—primarily in the private sector—must cobble together various retirement income streams from RRSPs, TFSAs, non-registered savings, part-time work and whatever group RRSPs or defined contribution (DC) plans they’ve accumulated from various employers along the way.

Pensionize Your Nest Egg addressed a similar audience. However, Macqueen and Field’s new edition of The Boomers Retire (TBR henceforth) covers several new esoteric tools that are only slowly coming into use, such as Variable Pay Life Annuities (VPLAs) and ALDAs (Advanced Life Deferred Annuities; see this MoneySense column I wrote when it was first introduced in a federal budget just over two years ago).

In an email, Macqueen agreed the new book is “closer to Pensionize than you might expect.” The earlier book was focussed on the specific topic of literally transmuting savings and investments into the equivalent of pension income, but also had a lot of “survey” content about retirement in general. By contrast, Macqueen says TBR is less focused on that main topic—creating guaranteed income for life—but has the same kind of “survey” approach to retirement income planning.