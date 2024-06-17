The best dividend stocks in Canada 2024
Here’s our list of the top dividend stocks of 2024. Use this ranking as a tool to help you...
Advertisement
Advertisement
James P. Gunn has been a financial advisor for over 25 years. He is the president of the independent wealth management firm Halton Wealth Management in Burlington, Ontario. There, he provides clients with assurance of his seasoned expertise. His focus is on serious investors motivated to achieve outstanding results, providing an experience where they are part of the family, not just a number on a spreadsheet. He is an independent financial advisor and planner. So, his recommendations are not tied nor biased to any institutions.
Advertisement
Every client can expect one-on-one service that includes transparent fees, a fully customized tax-efficient portfolio and financial planning services tailored to their specific needs. Gunn takes the time to learn about what’s important to his clients. “No two clients are alike, but they all have goals and dreams, and sometimes those are overshadowed by fears,” he says. Regardless of the situation, Gunn listens and helps develop a plan to deal with the issues and set his clients up for success on their terms.
With a focus on long-term solutions, Gunn says he builds relationships with his clients to ensure they consistently succeed in their financial pursuits; because his success is tied directly to theirs. He says he is motivated to help his clients achieve their financial goals and grow their wealth.
In recent years, Gunn has specialized in an area that seems under-serviced. It is one thing to help clients gather assets and watch them grow over time, but it is a completely different skill that allows his clients to live off the fruits of their labour throughout retirement. “Time is no longer your friend, and the strategies required to make this happen are very different,” he says. Many cannot afford to make mistakes during this phase of life, he adds, and this is when a financial expert is required. Becoming a retirement income specialist was the best decision Gunn says he ever made. Knowing his clients sleep at night without worrying about their money running out and the stress that causes provides him with incredible satisfaction.
Over the years, Gunn continued his education and added certifications to serve his clients better and provide a wide range of expertise. Gunn is a Certified Financial Planner, Registered Retirement Consultant, Certified Executor Advisor, Certified Professional Consultant on Aging, Real Wealth Manager and Licensed Insurance Broker.
Continuous education is essential, according to Gunn, and he does not believe you can ever “know too much.”
|Services
|• Financial Planning
• Investment Planning & Implementation
• Insurance Planning & Implementation
• Retirement Income Planning
|Specializations
|• Comprehensive Financial Planning
• Discretionary Portfolio Management
• Retirement Income Planning
|Payment Model
|• Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor
|Languages written and spoken
|• English
The financial industry always interested me, and I started helping people to understand how this industry works and how to address certain financial situations. I started investing in my teens and learned early to never lose sight of the taxes paid and reduce them whenever possible. As a result, wanting to become a Certified Financial Planner came very naturally to me. I realized I could utilize my financial acumen to help other people. The bottom line is, I really enjoy helping people succeed.
Use of common sense and time-trusted methods. Financial planning does not need to be complicated. The more clients know the more comfortable and motivated they become. I focus on educating my clients, so they have a solid understanding of the elements of financial planning before the plan is put to work.
Servicing multi-generational clients and seeing the younger generation embracing financial advice. Building a solid foundation for their futures is very rewarding. I work with a family of three generations, and working with them together provides them with real comfort not just for their individual needs but for intergenerational wealth transfer later, too.
Advertisement
My work is my hobby and my passion, so I would continue working and I wouldn’t change a thing. I love what I do. I get satisfaction from watching people achieve their goals and improve their lives. Why would I ever give that up? I would also be open to mentoring young financial professionals to pass my knowledge to future generations.
It’s not what you can do with your money, but rather what your money can do for you. You work hard for your money. Make sure your money works hard for you. Unfortunately, most people don’t realize the full benefits of investing and reducing taxes. I learned that when both strategies are combined, that’s when the magic happens. When looking at those things individually, opportunities are often lost.
Having debt is no big deal. After all, everybody has debt, right? Yes, most people carry debt like a mortgage, car loan, lease, and so on. To do nothing to improve your situation and assume things are OK just because “everyone else has debt” leads to stress and frustration. Good financial choices to reduce debt and stay out of debt can go a long way to fixing these issues and maybe even add stress free years to your life. Only when you experienced the feeling of living debt-free can you truly enjoy the freedom that brings.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Here’s our list of the top dividend stocks of 2024. Use this ranking as a tool to help you...
Use this ranking as a tool to help you identify the companies that offer the best investment potential now,...
Most people expect little from their chequing accounts—but we’ve scouted out options that offer surprising features, from breaks on...
Presented By
Financial Planning Association of Canada
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
American inflation is down, rates remain unchanged, tech bull market continues, Dollarama expands into pesos, and new stock splits.
Buy it? Sell it? Not sure what to do? There’s lots to think about, especially since the stock split....
Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...
Financial fraud is proliferating and growing ever more sophisticated. How to protect yourself and your elderly loved ones from...
From opening a TFSA to doing your own taxes and negotiating a raise, we share 25 ideas to kick...