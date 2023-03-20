Janet Gray advice-only Financial Planner
Janet Gray is an advice-only Certified Financial Planner, speaker and educator with over 20 years of experience. She’s been featured in countless Canadian news publications as a financial expert, and she even won “Financial Services Person of the Year” twice. Janet specializes in business and retirement, and has additional certifications to prove it—she’s a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging (CPCA), an Elder Planning Counsellor (EPC) and is a member of the Orleans Chamber of Commerce (Ottawa Board of Trade) since 2001. Read more about Janet and her unique approach to financial planning below.
|Services
|• Business cash flow planning
• Financial planning
• Pre-retirement planning
• Retirement & pension planning
|Specializations
|• Business owners/ self-employed
• Professionals
• Pensioned employees
• Retirees
|Payment Model
|• Fees paid by clients for advice
(not based on assets)
|Languages written and spoken
|• English
In many ways I have given advice all my life. I am the oldest sibling and it seems to come naturally to me because I love to help people.
First clarify the desired goal/outcome, then the ‘job’ of the investment will be revealed. If the job is short term, then choose a short or medium term investment (cash or fixed income). If it’s long term, then choose a long term investment like equities. Be prudent, diversify and obtain professional help at a reasonable and understood fee.
After working with clients for a few decades, I have had many of them tell me that I have helped to decrease their stress levels and made them feel more confident about their future—which is awesome to hear. Sometimes it’s the little things that help people.
It’s great when I work with clients close to retirement and I can suggest that they can retire at an earlier date. Or dream bigger than they first thought.
I can see myself still doing this in some form. Maybe more on a volunteer level. Financial literacy is an essential life skill and it’s sadly not taught as much as it should be.
Live within your means.
I think the worst advice is any generalized advice given without knowing all you can about a client. Any advice should be given with consideration for the client’s goals, starting point and motivation in mind.
