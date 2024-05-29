sponsored The Chequing Account For Newcomers to Canada go to site Monthly fee: $0 for up to three years ($15.95 thereafter)

Common finance terms in India and Canada

Below are eight common money and finance terms in India and their Canadian counterparts.

1. Fixed deposit (FD) → guaranteed investment certificate (GIC)

A guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) in Canada is like a fixed deposit (FD) in India. It offers a safe and secure way to park your money aside while earning interest. As with an FD, you deposit a certain amount of money—typically with a bank or credit union—and get a guaranteed annual interest rate. GICs and FDs are also taxed similarly. For Canadian residents, the interest income is added to your earnings and taxed at your marginal tax rate, unless the GIC is held in a tax-free savings account (TFSA). One key difference between the two is that while FDs always offer a fixed rate of return, the return on some GICs can change. These include market-linked GICs (which are linked to the performance of a stock market index such as the S&P/TSX 60) and variable-rate GICs (whose interest rates change with the issuer’s prime rate).

2. Home loan → mortgage

In Canada, a mortgage is a loan to buy a home, and the purchased property is used as the collateral. In India, this financial product is simply called a “home loan” and functions in much the same way. Mortgages in Canada are typically offered by banks, credit unions and other financial institutions, just as home loans are provided by banks and non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) in India.

Although the basics of these products are the same, there are key differences. Mortgages in Canada are negotiated on shorter “terms,” typically five years, even though they are amortized over longer periods. In India, a home loan is not generally broken into shorter terms.

Secondly, in Canada, you can get a mortgage with a down payment of as little as 5% of the home’s purchase price. The minimum down payment depends on the price of the home, and mortgage default insurance will be required by your lender for any down payment below 20% because the loan is considered riskier. In India, you typically need a down payment of at least 20% to qualify for a home loan.

In both countries, borrowers can benefit from tax breaks. In Canada, first-time home buyers can open a first home savings account (FHSA), a registered account designed to help them save towards a down payment. The FHSA offers tax deductions on contributions (up to a lifetime limit of $40,000). The registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) is also a registered account. It also offers tax deductions on contributions and, paired with the Home Buyer’s Plan (HBP)—which lets you borrow from your RRSP—home buyers can withdraw their savings tax-free for a down payment. In India, home loan borrowers can get tax deductions under various sections of the Income Tax Act.

See Canada’s best five-year fixed mortgage rates and five-year variable mortgage rates. For more terms related to home buying and mortgages, read National Bank’s article “Mortgage-Related Terms & Definitions.”

3. Income Tax Department (IT Dept) → Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)

The CRA is the federal agency in Canada that administers tax laws for the federal and provincial governments, except for the province of Quebec. So, it’s like the IT Dept in India. Both these government bodies administer tax, oversee tax collection, ensure compliance with tax laws, and administer tax benefits and incentives. Much like receiving a notice from the IT Dept in India, receiving a letter from the CRA in the mail can cause a wide range of emotions—from the joy of a tax refund to the agony of a denied tax benefit.