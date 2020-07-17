Minimum account size to qualify for no annual fees or inactivity fees $25,000 (RRSP)

$15,000 (non-registered) $25,000 (RRSP)

$10,000 (non-registered)

$0 (RESP/TFSA) $15,000, OR

six transactions per year, OR

holding a registered account $25,000 (RRSP)

$10,000 (non-registered)

$0 (TFSA) $10 USD in commissions per month, OR

$100,000 USD in assets $15,000 (RRSP), OR

$100,000 across all accounts $20,000 across all accounts $25,000 OR

monthly contributions of $50 for young investors; $100 for everyone else, OR

eight or more commission-generating trades in preceeding 12 months $5,000 across all accounts, OR

join Questrade MyFamily program, OR

under 25 yrs of age, OR

subcribe to a streaming data package, OR

execute 1 trade $15,000 across all accounts, OR

three or more trades per quarter, OR

make pre-authorized contributions of $300 or more per quarter $25,000 across all accounts OR 12 trades per year (RRSP)

$15,000 across all accounts (RESP)

$10,000 across all accounts OR 1 trade per quarter (non-registered) $15,000 across all accounts $5,000 across all accounts

Basic online equity trading commission1 $9.95 $6.95 $9.95 $6.88 Minimum $1.00 CDN, $0.01 CDN per share $9.95 $9.95 $8.75 $4.95 min. to $9.95 max., at rate of 1¢ per share $9.95 $9.99 $9.99 $9.99

Are lower or higher commissions charged in different circumstances? ✘ $4.95 per trade (150+ trades per quarter) $5 (active traders on Market Q); $6.95 to $8.95 (Prestige clients); $45 (phone trades via representative, or $19.95 for Prestige clients) $4.88 per trade (150+ trades per quarter) Offer both tiered and fixed pricing ✘ $6.95 (30+ trades per quarter) $6.95 (150+ trades per quarter OR $500,000 across all accounts); $7.75 (investors aged 18–30 making monthly $50+ pre-authorized contributions) $4.95 per trade OR 1¢ per share to a maximum of $6.95 per trade (with subscription to a data package) $6.95 (150+ trades per quarter) $4.99 (150+ trades per quarter); $24.99 (less than $50,000 across all accounts) $7.00 (150+ trades per quarter) $0 (platform traders); $4.99 (150+ trades per quarter OR assets over $250,000)

Is it possible a client could be charged an Electronic Communication Network (ECN) or additional fee on top of specified commissions in certain situations?1 ✘ ✘ ✘ (platform fees may apply, depending on trading volume) ✘ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✔ (any fees are identified prior to order being placed) ✘ ✔ ($0.005 per share for U.S. securities traded outside of regular market hours) ✘ No additional fees for retail clients paying $9.99 flat commission. Fees may apply for clients who use “commission-free” structure and trade with platform

Basic options commission1 $9.95 + $1.25 per contract $6.95 + $1.25 per contract $1.25 per contract, minimum $8.75 $6.88 + $1.25 per contract; $4.88 +$1.25 per contract for Active Trader clients $1.25 per contract $9.95 + $1.25 per contract $9.95$ + $1.25/contract $8.75 + $1.25 per contract $9.95 + $1/contract including multi-leg option strategies where customers can buy multiple options (up to 4) as part of 1 strategy and only pay one ticket commission. $9.95 + $1.25 per contract $9.99 + $1.25 per contract 9.99 for options + 1.25 per contract or 7.00 for options + 1.25 per contract for active traders (150 TPQ) $9.99 + $1.25 per contract

How many commission-free ETFs are offered, if any? ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ 55 ✘ All Canadian and U.S.-listed ETFs (if the trade is for 100 shares or more) 100 All Canadian and U.S.-listed ETFs ✘ 49 ✘ All Canadian and U.S.-listed ETFs

Is commission charged on BUYING commission-free ETFs? ✘ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘

Is commission charged on SELLING commission-free ETFs? ✘ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✔

Are Series D funds offered? ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Can you hold U.S. dollars in registered accounts? ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ (launching summer 2018) ✔ ✔

Can you purchase Bonds and/or GICs online? ✔ ✔ Bonds Bonds Corporate Bonds Bonds Bonds ✔ ✘ ✔ ✔ Bonds

(GICs by phone) ✔

Can you purchase international stocks online, including ADRs ? International stocks ADRs ✘ ✔ ✔ ✘ Only U.S.-traded ADRs ✔ ADRs online; International stocks by phone only ADRs ADRs ADRs online; International stocks by phone only ✔

Does the firm offer a mobile app or a mobile-adaptive design for mobile clients? ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

How many products are available for trading on mobile devices? Mobile: Equities, ETFs, options

Tablet: Equities, ETFs, options, mutual funds, GICs, ADRs Equities, ETFs (Options planned to launch spring 2018) Equities, ETFs, bonds, Mutual funds, options ✘ Stocks, options, futures, FOPs, forex, fixed income, ETFs and warrants ✘ Equities All products Equities, ETFs, options, option strategies (up to 4 legs), FX and CFDs Equities, options, mutual funds, ETFs Equities, ETFs, options Equities, ETFs, options (including multi-leg option and stock + option), mutual funds North American equities and ETFs

Can a user get market quotes or account balances via mobile devices without logging in? Quotes, not balances ✘ ✔ (with Touch ID) ✔ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✔ Quotes, not balances ✘

What extras are available to active traders? Additional data access

proprietary BMO Capital Markets research Reduced commissions MarketQ platform access provides additional data access, streaming quotes, charts and watchlists Reduced commissions

preferred margin rates Active traders can select from our fixed or tiered pricing, which could provide savings on commissions. ✘ Services for ultra active traders (300 trades per year)

reduced commissions $6.95 commissions

no fee for USD registered accounts

dedicated phone number

preferred margin rates Reduced commissions

market data rebates

IQ Edge desktop trading software Reduced commissions

additional data access FlightDesk platform access

additional data access

reduced commissions

no admin fees for registered accounts

personalized service

preferred IPO access

members-only events Additional data access, reduced commissions, Elite phone service Reduced commissions

additional trading platforms

access to VIP desk

Is there an exclusive service for large accounts? 5 Star Silver (assets $250,000–$499,999)

5 Star Gold (assets $500,000–$9,999,999 OR 30 to 149 trades per quarter)

5 Star Platinum (assets $10,000,000+ OR 150+ trades per quarter) Premium Edge Prestige Service Jade

Premier Provides all products and services to clients regardless of size. FX autoswap to save on financing cost ✘ Private Distinctive Services (includes a dedicated account manager) Investor Plus Questrade Platinum (assets over $500,000) Royal Circle (assets over $250,000 OR annual commissions over $5,000) iClub Personal relationship manager and dedicated team, expedited account opening and transfers, dedicated phone line and email, custom credit solutions, premium margin rates, preferred FX rates VIP

VIP Gold

VIP Elite

Does the site offer live chat? ✔ ✔ ✘ ✘ (Launch planned in 2018) ✔ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔

What days and hours are live-chat or telephone services available? Mon–Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET Mon–Fri, 09:00–18:00 ET Mon–Fri, 07:00–19:00 ET Phone:

Mon–Thu: 24 hours

Fri: 00:00–20:00 ET

Sun: 06:00–00:00 ET Mon–Sat, 24 hours Mon–Fri, 08:00–17:00 ET Mon–Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET Mon–Fri, 08:30–17:00 ET Mon–Fri, 07:30–20:00 ET

(in English, French, and Mandarin) Chat:

Mon–Fri, 09:00–18:00 ET

Phone:

Mon–Fri, 07:00–20:00 ET Chat:

Mon–Fri, 08:30–17:00 ET

Phone:

Mon–Fri, 08:00–21:00 ET

Sat, 08:00–18:00 ET Phone:

24 hours/day Mon–Fri, 08:00–17:00 ET

Does the firm have social media coverage? If so, what are the hours and days? ✘ ✔ Mon–Fri, 09:00–22:00 ET

Sat–Sun, 09:00–18:00 ET ✔ Mon–Fri, 08:00–19:00 ET ✔ Mon–Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET ✔ Mon–Fri, 24 hours ✘ ✔ Mon–Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET ✔ Mon–Fri, 12:00–20:00 ET ✔ Mon–Fri, 09:00–17:00 ET ✔ Mon–Sun, 08:00–01:00 ET ✔ Mon–Fri, 08:30–17:00 ET ✔ Mon–Sun, 06:00–23:00 ET ✔ Mon–Fri, 08:00–17:00 ET