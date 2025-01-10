Aritzia’s profit soars in Q3
The apparel retailer’s profit jumped 72% in Q3, as its e-commerce and U.S. net revenue spiked.
Advertisement
The apparel retailer’s profit jumped 72% in Q3, as its e-commerce and U.S. net revenue spiked.
Aritzia Inc.’s net income jumped by almost 72% over the last year as the company’s e-commerce and U.S. revenues soared, but some of its financial figures also showed softness in the Canadian market.
The Vancouver-based apparel retailer announced Wednesday that its third-quarter net income totalled $74.1 million compared with about $43.1 million a year earlier.
Aritzia executives framed the big jump as a sign of strength on many fronts rather than the product of success in one area.
“When things are going this well, it is difficult to pinpoint and isolate any one aspect of it. It is everything working together,” said chief executive Jennifer Wong, when pressed by analysts on a Wednesday call looking to parse exactly what had driven the quarter’s gains.
“It is that cliché saying that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.”
Some of the parts she named as successes include a product assortment that balanced customer favourites with new additions, optimized inventory processes that were better able to meet consumer demand, new store openings and increased marketing efforts that boosted Aritzia’s online sales channels.
The company saw a 14% year-over-year spike in e-commerce net revenue along with foreign exchange gains and lower markdowns and warehouse costs.
There was also a sense that the increased attention Aritzia is putting toward the U.S. is paying off.
In the last year, the company’s net revenue attributable to the U.S. increased 23.6% to $403.7 million as it opened “flagship” stores in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood and on Chicago’s trendy Michigan Avenue.
Increasing the company’s footprint has a “halo effect,” Wong said.
“When we open a new store and a new market … all of the buzz around the flagship openings and the marketing around that does drive traffic to the e-commerce site,” she said.
What Aritzia saw in the U.S., however, stood in contrast to Canada, where net revenue declined 0.6% year-over-year to $325 million.
Aritzia attributed the decline in revenue growth in Canada to its annual warehouse sale, which this year was held in the second quarter instead of the third quarter. The most recent sale brought in $10 million in retail net revenue in Canada.
It also pointed out that the market was affected by the lack of a digital archive sale, which wasn’t held this year but has driven sales in past years.
Canadian consumers have been grappling with the aftermath of a spike in inflation and interest rate hikes to tamp it down, which caused many to cut back on discretionary spending.
Inflation continued to ease in 2024, setting up the company for a Black Friday that chief financial officer Todd Ingledew said “broke all records.”
In the third quarter, which ended Dec. 1 and spanned the start of the holiday shopping period, Aritzia’s profit amounted to 63 cents per diluted share, compared to 38 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of its 2024 fiscal year.
Its adjusted net income reached about $83 million, up 57.5% from a year earlier.
Its net revenue increased by 11.5% year-over-year to $728.7 million.
Looking forward, the company expects its fourth quarter net revenue to be in the range of $830 million to $850 million.
In its next fiscal year, Wong teased Aritzia will launch an enhanced international e-commerce cite and a mobile app.
“I’m really excited about all the initiatives,” she said. “I’m probably most excited about the mobile app.”
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Bitcoin is alive and well, three ways to buy crypto in Canada, and what to know about crypto capital...
Many Canadians believe their financial situation will worsen this year, according to an MNP report on consumer debt.
Here’s a primer for Canadians planning for the tax payable on a non-registered account at death, including capital gains...
To have liquidity and reduce taxes, Canadians can move money between registered accounts. But what are the tax, contribution...
Communication is key to ensuring an inheritance doesn’t cause friction between siblings. Follow these tips to avoid conflicts in...
Sponsored By
Simplii Financial
Sponsored By
Simplii Financial
We have everything you need to know about tax credits, changes and deadlines, and more. Get the info you...
The increase to the capital gains inclusion rate is going ahead—at least for now, says Canada’s Finance Department.
The Canada Revenue Agency has yet to offer guidance on how the Liberals’ capital gains tax proposal will be...