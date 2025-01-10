Advertisement

Two gold bitcoins sit on top of a peak, poised to roll down

Canadian Crypto Observer

Will bitcoin crash in 2025?

Bitcoin is alive and well, three ways to buy crypto in Canada, and what to know about crypto capital...

News

Canadians’ financial stress grows despite interest rate cuts

Many Canadians believe their financial situation will worsen this year, according to an MNP report on consumer debt. 

Ask a Planner

How is a non-registered account taxed upon death?

Here’s a primer for Canadians planning for the tax payable on a non-registered account at death, including capital gains...

Canadian couple sitting together, wondering about moving money from RRSPs, RRIFs and TFSAs in retirement

Ask a Planner

Moving money from RRSPs, RRIFs and TFSAs in retirement

To have liquidity and reduce taxes, Canadians can move money between registered accounts. But what are the tax, contribution...

Estate Planning

Inheritances can strain sibling relationships—how to make estate planning smoother

Communication is key to ensuring an inheritance doesn’t cause friction between siblings. Follow these tips to avoid conflicts in...

Middle-aged couple taking a selfie at a restaurant

Cash Allocation

HISAs vs. bonds and GICs: Where should Canadians hold their cash?

A middle-aged couple dance in their new condo

Cash Allocation

Your home sold—now what?

woman prepares her tax return

Taxes

2024 tax credits, due dates and more: Your income tax return guide

We have everything you need to know about tax credits, changes and deadlines, and more. Get the info you...

Justin Trudeau announces his resignation at a press conference

News

CRA to continue administering changes to capital gains tax during prorogation

The increase to the capital gains inclusion rate is going ahead—at least for now, says Canada’s Finance Department.

News

How prorogation will impact capital gains tax changes in Canada

The Canada Revenue Agency has yet to offer guidance on how the Liberals’ capital gains tax proposal will be...

