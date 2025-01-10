The Vancouver-based apparel retailer announced Wednesday that its third-quarter net income totalled $74.1 million compared with about $43.1 million a year earlier.

Aritzia executives framed the big jump as a sign of strength on many fronts rather than the product of success in one area.

“When things are going this well, it is difficult to pinpoint and isolate any one aspect of it. It is everything working together,” said chief executive Jennifer Wong, when pressed by analysts on a Wednesday call looking to parse exactly what had driven the quarter’s gains.

“It is that cliché saying that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.”

Ecommerce and U.S. drive strong quarter

Some of the parts she named as successes include a product assortment that balanced customer favourites with new additions, optimized inventory processes that were better able to meet consumer demand, new store openings and increased marketing efforts that boosted Aritzia’s online sales channels.

The company saw a 14% year-over-year spike in e-commerce net revenue along with foreign exchange gains and lower markdowns and warehouse costs.

There was also a sense that the increased attention Aritzia is putting toward the U.S. is paying off.

In the last year, the company’s net revenue attributable to the U.S. increased 23.6% to $403.7 million as it opened “flagship” stores in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood and on Chicago’s trendy Michigan Avenue.