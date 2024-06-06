Advertisement

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Fireworks for the June 5 BoC lower rate announcement

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate cut on June 5, 2024

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem discusses the Bank's latest interest rate decision

Financial literacy

What the Bank of Canada’s first rate cut in 4 years means for your finances

Ask MoneySense

Can you delay a RRIF withdrawal?

Let’s set the facts straight about RRSP/RRIF conversion, withdrawal amounts, claw backs and withholding taxes.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: June 2, 2024

Canadian banks prep for the worst, HP and Best Buy up big, more profits means higher-priced shares, and whatever...

News

RBC earnings: A look at the bank’s Q2 financials

RBC reports Q2 profit up, returning more cash to shareholders after closing HSBC deal.

A smiling man, woman and young girl with a stack of suitcases at an airpoty

Financial Planning

Earning, saving and spending money in Canada: A guide for new immigrants

A young Indian woman reads on her phone in a cafe

Newcomers to Canada

What is the equivalent of fixed deposits in Canada? Finance terms in Canada vs. India

A Canada Premium Bond on a desk

Investing

How much is my $100 Canada Savings Bond worth now?

The federal government stopped selling Canada Savings Bonds and Canada Premium Bonds in 2017. If you still have some,...

