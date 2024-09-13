The company’s growing FreshCo discount banner has been a “home run” for Empire, said president and CEO Michael Medline on a conference call with analysts discussing the company’s latest earnings on Thursday. “But having said that, we are increasingly confident that full-service is about to come into its day again, and we want to be there for our customers,” he said. “So we’re looking at ensuring that we’re going to be taking market share in the next few years, as the economy hopefully improves a little bit.”

Canadians feeling better about grocery costs, suggest Empire

The company is noticing signs of improving consumer sentiment, said Medline, including less shopping around and smaller declines in the average grocery basket size. However, he was careful to emphasize these were still early indicators.

“While it will still take time for stretched customers to fully return to their more typical purchasing behaviours, these factors are translating into the very early innings of positive sales momentum for Empire,” Medline said.

Canada’s major grocery retailers have seen their discount stores drive sales growth in recent quarters as consumers grapple with the effects of inflation and higher interest rates. The companies, Loblaw in particular, have been opening more discount stores in response, including by converting some full-service locations.

Empire is no exception, with an expansion of its FreshCo banner that began before the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent bout of inflation. But the company has also invested in its full-service stores, including recent expansions of its Farm Boy banner.

Medline thinks an improving economy will be “advantageous” to Empire as it leans into its “strengths as a full-service grocer.”

Inflation has cooled significantly from its highs after the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates, but those elevated rates are also weighing on consumers.

The Bank of Canada in recent months has started lowering its key interest rate, but it’s still a lot higher than it was in the years before the pandemic. Empire said it earned $207.8 million in its latest quarter, down from $261 million a year ago as its sales edged higher.