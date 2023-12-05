Advertisement

A university student sits with her laptop on her knees

Making It

Is studying in Quebec still worth it for out-of-province university students?

Quebec plans to raise tuition fees for out-of-province university students in 2024. Here’s how to decide if it’s financially...

Lights glow in front a modern two-storey home at dusk

Real Estate

Second mortgages in Canada: What are the rules?

Interested in buying a second property? Familiarize yourself with the mortgage rules first to make sure it’s the right...

A smiling man in his forties looks at his financial info on a tablet

Retirement

What’s the average monthly retirement income in Canada?

My MoneySense

Tareq Hadhad unpacks his investing journey and how Peace By Chocolate came to be

The Syrian refugee turned CEO of Nova Scotia-based Peace By Chocolate shares the secrets of his sweet success.

A smiling woman holds a mixing bowl and whisk in a kitchen

Taxes

Self-employed? Here’s how to file taxes for a side hustle

Here’s what newly self-employed Canadians need to know about income tax deadlines, side-hustle tax deductions and more.

A man sits outside of a coffee shop, working on his laptop

Spend

Canada’s inflation rate fell to 3.1% in October—where will it go from here?

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation fell slightly in October. How did it get so high, and what does...

Frances Donald at the PMAC 2023 national conference talking about recessions, inflation, economy and more

Investing

Is Canada in a recession?—and other questions about the economy, answered

Canadians have been waiting for a recession and been told that it’s coming for a long time now. So,...

A woman smiling after learning what she should do with $100,000

Ask a Planner

Is it OK to leave $100,000 in a high-interest savings account?

There is no avoiding risk. Even a high-interest savings account could lose its purchasing power. So, what’s the safest...

Canadian de-influencer Jennifer Wang is pictured in front of fall foliage.

Shopping

What do de-influencers really do?

This de-influencer wants to help Canadians shop smarter and more sustainably. Read our Q&A to learn more about her...

A woman warehouse worker on the job

Careers

How new pay transparency and AI hiring rules will impact Canadian workers

Some provinces will now require employers to disclose salary ranges, and Ontario wants new rules on hiring with AI....

