In October 2024, Capital Group, best known for managing the American Funds lineup in the U.S., launched four actively managed ETFs in Canada, covering global equities and fixed income. That same month, JPMorgan Asset Management entered the Canadian market with two ETFs modelled after its U.S.-based equity income strategies.

JPMorgan followed up in March 2025 with another two listings on the TSX. The JPMorgan US Value Active ETF (JAVA) and the JPMorgan US Growth Active ETF (JGRO) are both variants of existing U.S. ETFs and aim to offer Canuck investors familiar strategies through Canadian listings.

As with all active funds, these ETFs face an uphill battle. The latest S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) scorecard from S&P Global, which tracks how active funds perform relative to their benchmarks, shows that over the past 15 years, 89.5% of U.S. large-cap blend funds underperformed the S&P 500.

The numbers are even worse in specific equity styles. Over the same period, 95.08% of large-cap value and 95.91% of large-cap growth funds underperformed their respective S&P 500 style benchmarks.

Still, the JPMorgan brand name carries weight, and a 0.44% management fee for both JGRO and JAVA may look attractive to Canadian advisors and Canadian retail investors trying to beat the index. Here’s my take.

How JAVA and JGRO work

Both JAVA and JGRO are built on old-school active management. There’s little in the way of an algorithm or rules-based screen here. Security selection and portfolio construction are driven by the discretionary decisions of a seasoned team of portfolio managers.

According to JPMorgan, both ETFs follow what it describes as a “fundamental, bottom-up approach.” That means investment ideas are generated through deep research, conference participation and one-on-one meetings with company management teams. Rather than starting with a macroeconomic view (technical, top-down approach), these fund manager teams look at individual companies first and evaluate them on their own merit.

How JAVA and JGRO stocks are picked

The selection criteria of stocks included differ depending on the ETF. For JAVA, the focus is on quality and valuation. Specifically, the managers assess the business model, financial health and management quality of the companies, alongside metrics like free cash flow and earnings.