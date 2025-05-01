Advertisement

woman prepares her tax return

Taxes

Tax due dates, credits and more: Your 2024 income tax return guide

We have everything you need to know about tax credits, changes and deadlines, and more. Get the info you...

Canadian Crypto Observer

Is now a good time to buy bitcoin?

In the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty, is bitcoin a safe haven asset? Plus, gold vs. bitcoin, and...

Ask a Planner

How to avoid RRSP overcontributions when you have a deferred profit sharing plan

Maxing out employer contributions is an easy way to boost your retirement savings. Here’s how to do it without...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Investing

Stock market news for investors: Musk to spend more time running Tesla, Rogers hopes there’s upside to sports, and more

Plus, Teck Resources sees higher demand for metals, and National Bank buys PGM Global Holdings. Here are the details...

Consumers outside of a Tesla dealership, as tariff talk reveals consumers will pay for the tariffs.

Stocks

How companies are dealing with tariffs

How Tesla and other companies are dealing with the uncertainty of the trade war.

Photos of the leaders of the NDP, Liberals, Conservatives and Green Party

News

How the federal election affects your finances

Here’s how proposals from the NDP, Liberals, Conservatives and Green Party could affect your cash flow—and maybe help decide...

Seniors estate planning

Ask MoneySense

Should I draw down my RRIF to avoid estate taxes?

Yes, your estate will pay a high rate of tax on your RRIF when you die. But it usually...

A young child in a forest, throwing their arms in the air

Investing

Earth Day: How you can invest in our planet

Earth Day is on April 22. Here’s how to invest sustainably, and other ways to help the planet.

