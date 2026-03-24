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Newcomers to Canada

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada

Global conflicts affect Canadians’ finances in real time. Learn how rising costs, volatility, and uncertainty can impact your budget...

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada

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Tax implications of owning a rental property as a non-resident of Canada

If you leave Canada and own a rental property, or you are a non-resident and you buy a rental...

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The experience gap: Why Gen Z’s career launch needs a reboot

Gen Z faces an “experience gap” as AI and employer expectations rise. Co-ops, apprenticeships, and hands-on learning are now...

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Should you claim capital cost allowance on a rental property?

Rental property investors need to report their annual income and expenses on their tax return. You must also track...

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How to claim the Canada Caregiver Amount due to infirmity

The Canada Caregiver Amount can help families supporting loved ones with infirmities. Learn who qualifies and how much you...

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Canadian Crypto Observer

When will the Bitcoin bear market end?

Bitcoin extends losses, down 47% since October 2025. When will the crypto bear market reverse, and what does the...

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How is cryptocurrency taxed in Canada?

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ETFs

How to spot and avoid illiquid ETFs

Low trading volume does not necessarily mean low liquidity. Here’s what actually determines how easy it is to buy...

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Retired Money

Why Vanguard’s ETF aimed at retirees is currently cautious in its asset allocation

Vanguard’s VRIF ETF is tilting toward bonds to provide retirees stable income, balancing caution with a 4% annual payout...

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My MoneySense

“Cash flow is oxygen”: Financial wisdom from SmartSweets founder Tara Bosch

Tara Bosch of SmartSweets shares the financial lessons, mindset shifts, and money habits that helped her build and sell...

“Cash flow is oxygen”: Financial wisdom from SmartSweets founder Tara Bosch