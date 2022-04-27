This final part looks at the overall level of investor satisfaction among respondents after switching to lower-cost investing and their valuable tips.



I believe the following summary is instructive but it is not a scientific survey. While every investor can benefit from learning the basics, switching to lower-cost investing is not right for everyone. Ultimately you have to decide what is best for you and your goals.

The comments below came from investors who switched from managed investments to do-it-yourself (DIY) investing through online brokers, robo-advisors or lower-cost advisors or mutual fund providers.

Overall level of satisfaction

Most respondents were happy they made the switch:

“Larry, my spouse and I save $9,800 per year in fees with no additional risk. Managing our investments has turned into the highest paid employment I’ve ever had when I compare our return, including fee savings, to actual hours worked.”



“Anyone who is on the fence about investing money on their own terms, it’s one of the scariest moves we’ve ever done. We jumped in with both feet. We had read a lot of MoneySense articles, followed some guidelines with ETFs, and we’re ahead of the game. We learned with trial and error. We retired this year with more income than we ever imagined.”

“Overall, I am happy as a DIY investor. I proved to myself that I was right, my advisor was in it for his best interests, not mine. The MER in his mutual funds was in the range of 2.5%.”

Several investors spoke about having more confidence and feeling empowered:

“Learning the basics completely changed my relationship with investing. What was once intimidating and overwhelming is now empowering and exciting. We divorced our advisor and we tell anyone that will listen to do the same. It also inspired me to take an investing course and sign up for an investing club.”



“I went from being afraid of the unknowns of investing to enjoying the process and taking control. It is extremely fulfilling to handle this on my own and I look forward to seeing the growth continue over the years.”

“I executed my first stock-buying transaction very carefully. I went through the steps one by one before I was comfortable with my first purchase. Over time I got more confident using the DIY approach. I now have a lot of good blue-chip dividend-paying stocks and a few ETFs tracking the US index. I am using the DRIP option for my dividends so I don’t have to pay a commission cost for repurchasing.”