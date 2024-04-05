Are we in the middle of another Roaring ’20s?

For those who aren’t into history, the Roaring ’20s has been referred to as the decade of innovation, celebratory spending, a booming stock market and general good feelings that occurred in the U.S. during the 1920s.

A hundred years later, history may be repeating itself, says Ben Carlson, director of institutional asset management at Ritholtz Wealth Management in Grand Rapids, Michigan, makes a pretty good case. Or, at least, as Mark Twain said, ”History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.”

Carlson points out that we’re now experiencing the following:

Net worths are at all-time highs.

We’re coming out of COVID, which is the closest thing to Spanish Flu since THE Spanish Flu.

Stock markets are at all-time highs.

Housing prices are at all-time highs.

Economic activity is at an all-time high.

Air travel activity is at an all-time high.

The unemployment rate has been below 4% for more than two years.

Here are another couple of interesting data points Carlson highlights in regards to how exuberant both U.S. entrepreneurs and U.S. consumers are at the moment.

So are we ready to declare that the ’20s are back and the stock market will see the same incredible increase?!

Well, not exactly.

We’d argue we’re actually in a better place today than investors were in the 1920s. We’re benefitting from similar senses of optimism and innovation. But the general mood is much less “over the top” than it was in that post-war, post-flu period.

The “vibesession” is still alive and well. (That’s when negative headlines and investor chatter don’t align with economic data and statistics—meaning that it’s more of a “vibe” than a “recession.”) The combination of high interest rates and stubborn inflation is tamping down the most extreme versions of consumer excess—at least for most income brackets in Canada.