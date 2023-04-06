The Shaw & Rogers marriage approved—finally!

The long-awaited federal approval of the $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications (SJR/TSX) by Rogers Communications (RCI.B/TSX) was finally confirmed late last week. There were many stipulations and qualifiers to the deal, but here are the major takeaways for both consumers and investors:

The buyout process began more than 746 days ago, and ended with Shaw shareholders receiving $20 billion—along with $6 billion in debt taken off their balance sheet—for a total price tag reading about $26 billion. That’s $40.50 per share—a very lucrative price point relative to the $19 per share that Shaw was priced at during the depths of the pandemic in 2020. Or, it’s roughly $22, at which shares were trading prior to the takeover announcement.

Shaw’s wireless business, Freedom Mobile, must be sold to Quebec-based Vidéotron (a subsidiary of Quebecor) for $2.85 billion. Rogers will be able to hang on to the relatively few “Shaw Mobile” customers in Alberta and B.C.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne stated in a press conference last Friday that there were “21 conditions relating to the affordability and accessibility of wireless service” included in the deal.

Rogers promised to spend $1 billion within five years to expand high-speed internet in areas where it’s not currently available. Also, it pledges to maintain a Calgary HQ for a minimum of 10 years. That’s where Shaw formerly had a large employment footprint. If Rogers or Vidéotron don’t meet all of Champagne’s conditions, there will be penalties of up to $1 billion and $200 million respectively.

Minister of Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne announces merger of Rogers-Shaw pic.twitter.com/G8fUuuSY6x — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) March 31, 2023

Minister Champagne claims he’ll watch the two “like a hawk.” To us, the basic truth of any merger or buyout is that the companies wouldn’t be doing it if their boards and shareholders didn’t see a major opportunity for profits. Interestingly, though, Canadians’ cell bills are down about 35% since 2017, according to Statistics Canada.

The government and proponents of the deal claim that with Vidéotron now doubling in size, a fourth national mobile carrier should actually increase competition in the market. We’re not holding our collective breath.

Consumer advocacy group OpenMedia described the buyout as: “The largest blow to telecommunications competition and affordability we’ve ever seen.”

Interestingly, Rogers shares are down slightly since the approval, while shares of competitors Telus (T/TSX) and Bell (BCE/TSX) are up. The biggest winner so far appears to be Quebecor (QBR/TSX), with its shares up nearly 7% over the last month.

I don’t think shares of these companies would be rising if the markets believed there was going to be more competition and decreased profit margins. You can read more of my thoughts on Canadian telecommunications stocks at MillionDollarJourney.com.

OPEC+ cuts production

On Sunday, the countries under the OPEC+ umbrella announced a voluntary cut of 1.16 million barrels of crude oil output per day until the end of 2023.

Quick facts about OPEC+ OPEC stands for: Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Its membership includes 13 major oil exporters, including Algeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. It was formed in 1960.

The “plus” comes into play with a larger group of countries that involved to manage oil prices. OPEC+ is made of 23 countries, including those listed above for OPEC, plus these 10: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, South Sudan and Sudan.

The news comes on top of a 2-million-barrels-per-day cut that was announced earlier this year.