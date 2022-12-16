U.S. inflation cools in November

We’ll get to the rate hike decision in a minute, but first let’s look at the Tuesday inflation reading that set the table for serving up a 50-basis point (bps) hike in the U.S.. This move south of the border follows the 50-bps rate hike in Canada last week.

Here’s the recent Canadian rate hike history:

1%: up 50 bps on April 13

1.5%: up 50 bps on June 1

2.5%: up 100 bps on July 13

3.25%: up 75 bps on September 7

3.75%: up 50 bps on October 26

4.25%: up 50 bps on December 7

The U.S. inflation reading came in cooler than expected. The total (all items) consumer price index (CPI) estimate for November was a 7.3% increase. The print came in at 7.12%—0.18% “cooler” than expected. Core inflation was expected to come in at 6.10%, but the number ticked down to 5.96%—0.14% better than consensus.

Stock markets were initially giddy with the bump and they charged out of the gates Tuesday at the open of trading. Stocks were up 2.5% in early trading before settling down. The S&P 500 (IVV:NYSE) finished the day ahead 0.7%. Canadian and international stocks also went along for the ride.

There was—and perhaps is—hope that with inflation heading in the right direction, the Fed will soon be able to pivot. These days a pivot means less severe rate hikes. We might then see a rate-hike hiatus, when the Fed can hold off to evaluate the economic effect. There is a lag effect; it can take a year or more before the rate hikes work their way through the economy and do their thing. That being to bring down spending, economic activity and inflation.

The Fed follows Canada with a 50-bps rate hike

The Fed did downshift to a 50-bps hike, as expected. And, that is a fitting analogy as rate hikes work like a brake on the economy.

But it’s like driving with one foot on the accelerator and one foot on the brake. The driver, the central braker, er, make that central banker, doesn’t know how hard to press on the brakes.

As I suggested in August 2022, this is where physics meets economics.