What a week—the wrap

It’s rate-hike hiatus déjà-vu all over again. In a replay from my column last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell reinforced expectations. On Wednesday, Powell said:

“It makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down. The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting.”

What happened next? The markets cheered! They do like certainty.

The NASDAQ Composite closed up +4.4%, the S&P 500 finished at +3.1%, and the Dow rose +2.2%.

Bonds also delivered some modest gains as yields declined. Canadian stocks (XIC/TSX) were up modestly on the day at +0.80%.

Canadian GDP growth more than expected

The Canadian economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, although the weakening housing investment and consumer spending suggests that higher interest rates are beginning to bite. Gross domestic product (GDP) increased 2.9% on an annualized basis from July to September, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday.

Much of the growth came from higher energy and agriculture exports.

A strong economy might not be what the Bank of Canada (BoC) wants to see as they attempt to cool economic growth and inflation. The economy and Canadian consumers have been very resilient. That suggests that rates may need to go higher—and stay higher well into 2023 and perhaps beyond.

And employment is holding up better than central bankers would like, on both sides of the border. Good news can be bad news in the fight against inflation.