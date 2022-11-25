It’s wonderful to be back writing “Making sense of the markets this week” at MoneySense. I am gladly filling in for a few weeks while Kyle Prevost is away on a dream family vacation.

The Fed tries to crush investors’ hopes

I’ll start with my take on what the heck has been going on in the markets over the last few weeks. While the story evolves, the main theme hasn’t changed since the last time I penned this column, back in early August. The U.S. Federal Reserve and central banks around the world are raising interest rates to attempt to cool spending and bring down inflation. U.S. stock markets entered a bear market (down over 20% from their peak) in June, but they were rallying in August on the hopes of a Fed pivot.

But that rally stalled. Markets fell hard again. And then they recovered again.

In late November, we are now about six weeks into another uptrend. And, investors are on a roller coaster ride.

Here are the S&P 500 returns over the past year.

When markets go down, investors are often anticipating a recession. When they go up, investors are thinking we’ll get a “soft landing” or are suggesting they don’t think the central banks are that serious about continuing with their aggressive rate hike cycle.

The Fed and other central banks are trying to curb the enthusiasm of consumers. But at times, investors are having none of that tough talk.

Federal Reserve officials made a series of speeches over the last two weeks, indicating that the interest rate hikes needed to fight inflation would continue. On Thursday, November 17, St. Louis Federal Reserve President, James Bullard, said the central bank still has a lot of work to do before it brings inflation under control. Of course the markets went down aggressively, then up, even in a single trading session. 🙂