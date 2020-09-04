Photo by Anh Vy on Unsplash

Each week, Cut the Crap Investing founder Dale Roberts shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.

The U.S. tech sector is worth more than the entire European stock market

Your first thought is likely: “That doesn’t make sense.” How could one sector from the U.S. be worth more than the collective stock markets in Europe? But that’s where we stand today, according to Bank of America.

The U.S. tech sector is now worth $9.1 trillion, compared to $8.9 trillion for the European stock markets—and that includes stocks out of Great Britain and Switzerland.

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (Google’s holding company) and Facebook alone account for $7.5 trillion in value.

The most common word I hear to describe the above is “bubble”. And the time period that will be mentioned for comparison is the late 1990’s and the dot-com bubble era. I’ve even seen it described as the return of dot-comedy. Of course the tech rally of the 1990’s led to a spectacular crash. The sector fell by over 80% from 2000 to 2002, and the sector also dragged down the total S&P 500.

Today, investors have crowded into tech mega stocks to ride out pandemic.

Of course, nobody knows where the stock markets will go next. Some caution might be warranted for those who have too many eggs in that tech basket. In the Financial Post, economic consultant David Rosenberg called the U.S. stock market a bubble of historic proportions.

History has a habit of repeating, or at least rhyming.