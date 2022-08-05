Does this earnings season matter much? Or at all?

The stock markets are silly. This earnings season is likely the most meaningless as well.

The only thing that matters is inflation—and the fight against inflation. And, yet, the stock and bond markets keep guessing and guessing again.

Don’t get me wrong; I’m interested in the earnings reports. It’s where we get to see how our companies are performing. It’s like reading the economic tea leaves as companies provide details on their customers and the trends within their sector. But do the earnings reports matter much (or at all) in mid 2022?

Earnings are backward looking. The reports are old news before it’s even considered news. And yet, the markets react to the earnings. Some days they cheer. Some days they get a serious case of indigestion.

The markets are supposed to be forward thinking. And the earnings reports tell us very little about the future. What economic environment is going to stick around for the next year or three?

How hard does the Federal Reserve (and other central bankers around the world) have to whack the consumer to kill demand and inflation? That will determine the economic environment that we get. In turn, the economic quadrant will dictate the performance of sectors, and the future of company earnings. It’s the future that matters—to state the obvious. We are in a period of economic transition.

Since mid-June, the U.S. markets are recovering, often buoyed by solid earnings reports, and the hypothesis that the Fed will soften up on its rate hikes.

This “Making sense of the markets” column will offer a quick primer on “Fed speak” and the dovish (or hawkish) tone we’re seeing right now.