The first half of 2022 asset scorecard—not good

The S&P 500 entered a bear market last month and recorded its worst first half since 1962, down 20.6%. The NASDAQ fell almost 30%, while the S&P/TSX Composite ended the first six months down 11%.

And of course, there was no safety in bonds. Thanks to rising rates, bonds did not go up in price as stocks got crushed. Central bankers turned hawkish to combat inflation. Yields on global bonds rose from an average of 1.3% on January 1, 2022 to 3% by the end of June, leading to a 14% drop in global bond returns.

Here’s a table outlining the returns for Canadian sectors, factors and bonds. You’ll also find broad international equity markets for comparison. All are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD).

As for U.S. sectors, you’ll find these in this Liz Sonders tweet.

Weaker day that capped worst 1H of year since 1970; Energy led sectors lower, followed by Comm Serv, Cons Discr, & Tech; Utilities were decisive haven and leader; Staples outperformed peers in June … NASDAQ took hardest relative hit today and finished first half of year -29.5% pic.twitter.com/iDuDlhbOix — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) June 30, 2022

The defensive sectors are doing as promised.

While still +28% YTD, Energy is now -24% from this year’s high, reached exactly 4 weeks ago (4th-largest YTD drawdown among large-cap sectors); Utilities, Health Care & Consumer Staples have managed to keep their drawdowns below 10% YTD

⁦@SPDJIndices⁩ pic.twitter.com/SWOD84Nazg — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) July 6, 2022

We are now seeing more attractive valuations for equities and bonds. The one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple for the S&P 500 dropped from 21 times at the start of the year to around 16 times last month. (Since 1990, the median multiple is 15.4 times.)