Earnings season continues, the halftime report

Last year’s Q4 financial reporting seems to be the most “normal” earnings season we’ve had in the past two years, with companies beating earnings expectations by amounts similar to long-run averages. Corporate profitability remains strong. Here is the latest report card for Q4 results-to-date, courtesy of DataTrek:

76% of reporting S&P 500 companies beat Wall Street earnings estimates. That is in line with the 5-year average but below the 83% beat rate of the last year.

The average earnings beat is 8.2% above consensus. That is below the 5-year (8.6%) and 1-year (15.7%) averages.

77% of reporting companies have beaten Wall Street revenue estimates. That is essentially in line with the 1-year average (78%) and well ahead of the 5-year average (68%).

The average revenue beat is 2.8% above consensus. That is well above the 5-year average (1.5%) but below the 1-year average (3.5%).

Here are a few stock highlights, I’ll share.

First, Disney (DIS) is bringing some of the magic back. Disney was up more than 8% after reporting on Wednesday February 8. Grit Capital provided me with this commentary via email:

Disney+ adds 9.2 million subscribers, that is greater than analyst estimates.