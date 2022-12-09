The Bank of Canada hikes the rate by 0.50%

This week, the big event was the rate hike announcement on Wednesday from the Bank of Canada (BoC). As many expected, it increased rates another 50 basis points (bps) or 0.50%. That was my prediction on Twitter:

I think they need to go 50 bps if they’re serious. They need to crush housing in Canada. — CutTheCrapInvesting (@67Dodge) December 7, 2022

What does that rate hike mean for your finances?

Here’s the rate-hike history for 2022. The rate is now at its highest level since 2008.

1.0%: up 50 bps on April 13 1.5%: up 50 bps on June 1 2.5%: up 100 bps on July 13 3.25%: up 75 bps on September 7 3.75%: up 50 bps on October 26 4.25%: up 50 bps on December 7

This is from the BoC statement:

“Looking ahead, the Governing Council will be considering whether the policy interest rate needs to rise further to bring supply and demand back into balance and return inflation to target.”

There is a hint of dovishness in that comment. Previous comments suggested further rate hikes were almost certainly on the way. The door has been opened to the possibility that we might have a rate hike hiatus, a hope that was driving markets higher in October and November.

After the rate hike announcement, I was glued to BNN Bloomberg and Twitter, weighing the expert opinions that poured in. There is a mild consensus that we might now get that rate hike pause, or that the pause will arrive after one more 25 bps hike in late January 2023.

On BNN Bloomberg, Earl Davis, the head of fixed income and money markets at BMO, predicted a terminal 6% rate, following a rate pause. That’s on the high end of predictions. The consensus is in the area of 5% for a terminal rate in Canada. For the week of November 27, when the U.S. Federal Reserve was “attempting to crush investor hopes,” we discussed what a terminal rate is. I noted that the Fed offered to slow the pace of rate hikes. South of the border, there will be a rate hike announcement next week.

As reported in the “Making sense of the markets” column last week: