Related Articles

A couple reviews their mortgage options over a cup of coffee

Mortgages

Fixed or variable mortgage rate: Which should you choose in 2024?

After nearly two years of interest rate increases, cuts may be on the horizon—here’s what that means for current...

Canadian investor using Webull Canada for the first time to review the features.

Investing

Webull Canada Review 2024

Stock trading platform Webull has landed in Canada with $2.99 trades. We review the new service, and determine who...

Woman pruning flowers to symbolize receiving dividends from Canadian ETFs

Investing

How do dividends work for Canadian ETFs?

A Canadian woman looking at a washing machine to buy it.

Strategic Shopper

How to buy the best washing machine and dryer to save money and the environment

In her new book, Candice Batista reveals the best ways to live a sustainable lifestyle—and save money. Here are...

Friends having fun, thanks to a sinking fund that helps them to afford a fun life

MoneyFlex

How to afford a fun life

Affording a fun life isn’t just for the rich and TikTokers. Young Canadians just starting out can, too—with a...

A person populates their monthly budget in excel.

Budgeting

MoneySense’s free Excel template for your monthly budget

If you’re looking for a free Excel budget template in Canada, then this tool is for you. Start planning...

Happy senior parents and their adult son having fun while greeting in the kitchen.

Ask a Planner

How to model retirement income in Canada

The risk of having too much money left when you die is real. Often realizing this comes too late...

A stylish woman laughs while standing on a street lined with office buildings

Save

The best chequing accounts in Canada for 2024

Most people expect little from their chequing accounts—but we’ve scouted out options that offer surprising features, from breaks on...

Photo courtesy of PC Financial

My MoneySense

Saving on purchases and for emergency funds, Canada’s extreme couponer shares her secrets

Kathleen Cassidy is a savvy shopper, and her thousands of followers know it. With MoneySense, though, she talks about...

A man named Jing on his tablet at home

Ask a Planner

Can you save on taxes by owning an investment account with your child?

Jointly owning an asset with a child comes with tax and estate implications. Here’s why it may not be...

