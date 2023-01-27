Have we reached peak interest rates?

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced that it would raise its key lending rate to 4.5%. The 0.25% increase wasn’t a surprise, and it is the BoC’s eighth meeting in a row where it raised the benchmark rate. Given the lower-than-expected inflation numbers reported last week, this moderate decision seems like the logical response.

The noteworthy part of the Bank of Canada’s rate-hike announcement on Wednesday, however, is the statement from Tiff Macklem, the BoC’s governor: “With today’s modest increase, we expect to pause rate hikes while we assess the impacts of the substantial monetary policy tightening already undertaken.”

Canada is the first G10 economy to hint at pausing rate hikes for the foreseeable future. Indeed, 55% of economists polled by Refinitiv expected this to be the last rate hike in 2023.

Of course, like any good “on the one hand… and on the other hand” economist, Macklem was quick to stipulate: “To be clear, this is a conditional pause […] If we need to do more to get inflation to the 2% target, we will.”

Photo of Harry Truman: Imgflip

The pause in rising rates comes none too soon for variable-mortgage holders, who will see another $21 per $100,000 in mortgage debt added to their monthly payments going forward.

Many continue to hope for the world’s central banks to get the monetary “shower dial” turned to a Goldilocks temperature that forces consumers to spend less—but is also low enough that it destroys a minimal amount of jobs.

CNR profits reveal that it’s still a gravy train

Canadian National Railway (CNR/TSX) announced its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. (Values in this section are in Canadian dollars.) With earnings per share (EPS) at $2.10, it topped expectations of $2.09. Overall revenues were reported at $4.54 billion, which also offered a slight increase versus the $4.51 billion predicted. The stock was up 0.36% on the day.

Clearly, the widely prognosticated earnings recession hasn’t come for the rail yards yet, as those EPS numbers represent a 23% year-over-year increase. CNR’s board approved an 8% dividend increase, marking its 27th consecutive year of dividend hikes.