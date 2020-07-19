Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Each week, Cut the Crap Investing founder Dale Roberts shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.

Vaccine optimism gives stocks another boost

Wednesday offered some good news on the COVID-19 front. While there are dozens upon dozens of groups working on vaccines, AstraZeneca and Oxford University may be leading the way. Early-stage human trial data on a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by this group will be published on July 20, The Lancet medical journal reported on Wednesday.

This hint of good news was enough to drive stocks higher. And it was the riskier stocks that took flight. Literally.

Here was the price action for the major US airlines, for Wednesday July 15, 2020:

Airline stock Price change as of July 15, 2020 American Airlines Group (AAL) Up 16.2% United Airlines (UAL) Up 14.6% Delta Airlines (DAL) Up 9.5% Alaska Air (ALK) Up 9.2% Southwest Airlines (LUV) Up 7.5%

Even restaurant stocks got into the act. Restaurant Brands International, the owner of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes, traded up some 3.8% on Wednesday. (Fun fact: That stock trades on the TSX as ticker QSR. That is a clever ticker symbol that stands for “quick serve restaurant”—the industry term for fast food.)

The week’s positive movement in these stocks might be surprising. Airlines and cruise lines and restaurants are all—let’s go “inside and gather during a pandemic” stocks.

Investors (or perhaps make that traders) were rushing into restaurants just as many States in the U.S. were closing the doors of these same restaurants due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks.

And as an added complication to this theme, only 55% of Americans stated they would be willing to take a SARS–CoV–2 vaccine. Even in Canada only 68% said they would take the vaccine. It will take the widespread trust of the public for any vaccine to be truly effective in stopping the virus in its tracks.